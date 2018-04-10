Seth Meyers has become a father for the second time

The 44-year-old presenter opened ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’ on Monday (09.04.18) by regaling his audience with the dramatic story of how his wife Alexi Ashe gave birth to their son Axel Strahl in the lobby of their apartment building on Sunday (08.04.18).

He said: “I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation, I said, ‘We’re about to have a baby — we’re having a baby — we had a baby.’

“It went from an emergency to sharing good news with a stranger.”

Seth – who also has son Ashe, two, with his spouse – thanked the New York Police Department, who arrived shortly after the baby and helped cut the umbilical cord, and his kind neighbours, who put towels in a dryer to keep the newborn warm until more help arrived.

The talk show host began to cry as he spoke about his wife, but poked fun at his outpouring of emotion.

He quipped: “I’m getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.”

Axel’s middle name is in honour of Alexi’s grandparents, who met in a hospital in Austria the day after they were liberated from a concentration camp.

He also shared a photo of the dramatic birth on the show, featuring his wife cradling the newborn to a chest while emergency services staff held an oxygen mask to her mouth. Seth could be seen kneeling beside her, grinning at the camera, in the picture.

The presenter had used his show to announce he and Alexi were expecting their second child in November.

He said at the time: “A couple years ago on this show, we announced that we were having Ashe and so I wanna take this opportunity now … my wife and I are expecting a second baby.”