Thanks for UK donation for missing persons committee

The committee on missing persons (CMP) on Tuesday thanked the UK for donating €8,000 to assist efforts to locate and identify Greek and Turkish Cypriots missing since intercommunal strife in the 1960s and the 1974 Turkish invasion.

Tuesday’s donation raised British financial assistance to the CMP over the past 11 years to €305,000.

“This donation to the CMP Project on the exhumation, identification and return of

remains of missing persons in Cyprus will contribute to the committee’s goal of

identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order

to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many

years,” the CMP said in a statement.

To date, 868 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned

to their families for a dignified burial.

The two communities have declared as missing some 2,000 people, most of them Greek Cypriots.