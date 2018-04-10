Tourism earnings rose in January

Revenue from tourism rose by 8.5 per cent year-on-year in January despite a drop in expenditure per person and per day, data released by the statistical service on Tuesday showed.

The results of the passenger survey showed that revenue from tourism reached €38.4 million in January 2018, compared with €35.4m in the same month the previous year.

Expenditure per person in January 2018 reached €506.49, compared with €565.48 in January 2017, a decrease of 10.4 per cent.

Daily expenditure per person also fell by 6.4 per cent on an annual basis.

January 2018 saw a 20.1 per cent drop in expenditure per person by tourists from the United Kingdom, from €727.29 in January 2017 to €581.29.

A 7.3 per cent drop was also recorded in expenditure per person by tourists from Greece, from €343.56 to €318.36, and 3.9 per cent by tourists from Russia, from €606.82 to €583.37 this year.

Daily expenditure per person by UK visitors fell 16.6 per cent, from €60.11 in January 2017 to €50.11 in January 2018.

Similarly, daily spending by Greek tourists also fell 0.9 per cent, from €37.34 to €37.02, tourists from Russia by 17.1 per cent, from €80.91 to €67.05.

