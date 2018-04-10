Trump reads up on Crans-Montana

US President Donald Trump’s latest bi-monthly report makes reference to the period after the failed Crans-Montana talks over the Cyprus problem, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Tuesday.

A cover letter by Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs Mary Waters specifies the report “outlines the events from August through September that saw the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities attempting to shape the narrative in the aftermath of the closure without agreement during the Crans Montana conference”.

Talks in Crans-Montana, Switzerland collapsed in July last year.

The report outlined that between August and September, both leaders entered a period of reflection. Statements made by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 5 were included which said “fading prospects for a federal Cyprus meant the next best option was two separate states both within the EU.”

It added that Akinci defended Special Advisor to the Secretary-General Espen Barth Eide’s role in the process, who had come under fire by the Greek Cypriot side.

The report includes a statement by President Nicos Anastasiades on September 11, who “repeated his willingness to return to talks provided Turkey respected the UN Secretary—General’s parameters for the creation of a normal state, which Anastasiades interpreted to be without security guarantees and intervention rights”.

The bi-monthly report also extensively referred to the north’s decision to impose ‘taxes’ on humanitarian aid sent to the enclaved Greek Cypriots and Maronites living there. The ‘cabinet’ has since recalled the decision saying it will introduce a “reasonable policy.”

The report noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called for a period of reﬂection to determine if and when conditions would mature again for a meaningful process in the near future and that he reiterated the UN would be available to continue to host future discussions, should the parties decide to engage in such a process with the necessary political will to conclude the strategic agreement that was emerging in Crans-Montana.