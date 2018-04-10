UN adviser sees leader dinner as good opportunity

The informal dinner hosted by the UN next Monday will be a good opportunity for the leaders of the island’s divided community to meet face-to-face and talk, UN Secretary General Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar said on Tuesday.

She was speaking after a meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in the morning.

A meeting is also on the cards for Friday with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The UN official said it would be the first encounter between the two men since last year.

“We think it would be an opportunity for the two gentlemen to meet face-to-face and to discuss,” she told reporters.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said the president had also scheduled meetings on Wednesday with the heads of the bicommuncal technical committees. The aim is to reaffirm the Greek Cypriot side’s commitment to continuing its work.

An effort was also afoot to arrange a meeting between Greek Cypriot party leaders ahead of Monday’s dinner with Akinci, but no date has been fixed yet.

The dinner takes place against a backdrop of mistrust between the two sides and the added thorn concerning the Republic’s natural gas activities, which Turkey strongly disputes.

Both leaders have stressed that there is no agenda for Monday, although it is highly likely that the gas issue will come up.

The latest round of UN-led talks collapsed in acrimony in Switzerland in July 2017 and developments over the gas issue have made conditions worse.

In February, Turkish warships prevented Italian energy company ENI from drilling in a field inside block 6 of the Republic’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Ankara argues it is safeguarding the rights of Turkish Cypriots, but it also has its own claims inside Cyprus’ EEZ.

Turkish Cypriots want to have a say on the issue and want it discussed at the talks.

Greek Cypriots reject the idea, arguing that it has already been decided that it should be handled by the federal government after the island’s reunification.

The EU has urged Turkey to avoid threats and refrain from actions that could damage relations with the bloc.

EU leaders have condemned what they described as ‘continued illegal actions’ by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.