April 10th, 2018

US warship leaves from Larnaca, sparking rumours (Updated)

Speculation was rife in the media about the deployment of the US Navy Destroyer USS Donald Cook in possible military operations against Syria, a day after the ship departed from the port of Larnaca.

According to US 6th fleet’s website, the USS Donald Cook – which is armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles – left Larnaca on Monday after completing a scheduled port visit.

“The visit served to enhance US-Cyprus relations as the two nations work together to strengthen regional security and stability. The ship’s presence in the Mediterranean is a demonstration of our continued commitment to regional security,” the website said.

“These types of visits help build long lasting relationships, which are crucial to our mission,” said the warship’s Command Master Chief Jeremy Douglas.

He added: “Strengthening partnerships during the port visit to Larnaca builds enduring relationships and emphasizes our shared commitment to promoting security and stability within the region, while seeking opportunities to enhance our interoperability as UN members.”

The website said the US 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

Although the USS Donald Cook is on routine operations in the eastern Mediterranean, foreign media speculated that the ship might be deployed in strikes against the Syrian government as a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Douma, the last town held by ‘insurgents’ in the Eastern Ghouta region.

The last remaining pocket in Douma is held by the Western-sponsored Jaish al-Islam (Army of Islam) faction.

Citing a Navy source, the Washington Examiner said “the US has a number of ships armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles in the region, including the USS Donald Cook, a guided-missile destroyer that has just completed a port call in Cyprus, and got underway in the eastern Mediterranean within range of Syria Monday.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources at the US Pentagon, said a second US Navy destroyer could be entering the Mediterranean over the next few days.

“The US already has one guided-missile destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, in the eastern Mediterranean, where it could take part in any strike on Syria, according to US defence officials. A second, the USS Porter could get there in a few days,” the newspaper wrote.

Other reports on Tuesday said the USS Donald Cook had sailed within 100km of Tartus, the Russian naval base in Syria.

Turkish daily Hurriyet said that Russian warplanes had allegedly buzzed the USS Donald Cook at least four times, but the report was later denied by the Pentagon.

Earlier, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis told reporters he was not ruling out “anything right now,” when asked about the possible US response.

“The first thing we have to look at is, why are chemical weapons still being used at all when Russia was the framework guarantor of removing all the chemical weapons?” Mattis said.

Syria and Russia have denied the allegations that chemical weapons were used by the Assad government.

Russia’s foreign ministry has issued an explicit warning to Washington that any “military intervention” in Syria would be “unacceptable” and would lead to the “most serious consequences.”

  • Mr Magoo

    Its says scheduled visit. Scheduled is normally a planned event a long way in advance, so highly unlikely they could see into a crystal ball about the Syrian chemical attack and the need for a response that far ahead.

    Further. If on route to a probable intervention, these vessels don’t stop off. They are heavily supported by USSC (US supply vessels), who provide all needs. I have so many times heared on marine radio whilst at sea that all vessels are to maintain distance from US navy and USSC vessels, its highly unlikely to stop off so close to an engagement zone to do exactly what? (when this navy is self sufficient?).

    It would be far simpler to launch US fighers and bombers from Arkoriti. As they have done in the past.

  • Oh Come ON!

    Or, it could be on it’s way to bomb the Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa…NOT! 🙂

  • Gold51

    Many nations use EU Cyprus ports. Its a democracy and an allie of America.
    It doesn’t necessarily mean anything in particular.
    There is a very complicated war going on in the region, Namely Syria thats just becomeeven more complicated thanks to Russian stupidity by allowing Turkish troops into Syrian Territory.!!!
    Its a good idea American war ships did stay and police the area against rouge nation Turkey while under Erdogans dictatorship, busy meddling and interfering with hostile stance towards Cyprus and annoying other American allie nations like Egypt.

  • Mist

    The ” birds will fly tonight ” sounds like a message from the Delphi or Siwa oracle but it might be possibly true.

  • Adele is back x

    So Cyprus are letting the yanks distroy this island.

    • kapios

      More likely Cyprus is beginning to understand that perhaps no one, EU, Brits, definitely not Putin is willing to help them so what the hell….why not give the “yanks” a chance. A very smart move if that what is happening. I hope so.

      • Leo

        I hear that the Brits are allowing the Yanks to build a base, in fact, it’s being ongoing for a while, they have strengthened the approach road to Akrotiri Air Base, so heavy vehicles can come and go.

        • ROC

          US planes have been springboarding Akrotiri for a long time, its something that the ROC cannot do nothing about, The Brits used it acquire the bases as a bargaining chip when we were seeking our Independence.

          • Adele is back x

            No wonder you were deported from the UK … do you live in the North now?

        • John Henry

          So they are building a base…on the base? By gosh that’s genius.

          • Leo

            Yes, they are reinforcing the road network to the base at Akrotiri, as they are going to expand it. They are also tunneling in the bay, could be for subs, and I realise that you are being sarcastic with your comment, although it shows your naivete.

      • I wouldn’t trust America because Cyprus is in the exact same position as it was in 1974, at the height of the Cold War. In 1974, Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State, was effectively US President while Nixon was being impeached for Watergate. History records that Kissinger approved both the Greek coup and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, in order to overthrow the Makarios regime one way or another. At the time, Makarios was politically aligned with the communist USSR and was against NATO because of the EOKA independence struggle against the UK. Cyprus was supplying Czech-made arms to communist North Korea.

        We now have an identical situation. NATO and Russia are returning to a cold war standoff. Anastasiades refused to condemn Russia for the (fake) Salisbury nerve agent attacks. Cyprus is wary of the EU after its 2013 attack on Russian finances via the Germany bank bail-in decision and Germany’s financial support of Turkey in the wake of the refugee crisis. Trump is under threat from the Russiagate witch hunt. Turkey is asserting control of the ROC’s territorial waters. Cyprus finds itself in the midst of a very volatile situation. Turkey will seize any opportunity to exploit the instability, as it has by invading Northern Syria and executing Kurdish civilians, in a rerun of 1974. America will support its NATO ally, Turkey, against Cyprus, as it did in 1974.

    • tony2times

      They did that 40 years ago with their proxy Turkey

      • kapios

        True, but today the “interests” have drastically changed and Cyprus would be stupid not to see that and take advantage of it.

    • TheBlueHornett

      Or Russian Satelite State?

    • ROC

      Your Propaganda BS is so self evident, go and check how many times the Turkey have used ships and aircraft for operations on ROC under you proclaimed TRNC that no ones recognizes.

      So spare us the crap Adele.

      • Adele is back x

        Take your pills …and stop your BS hatred what a sad person you are .

        • ROC

          Answer the topic and dont be a child

          • Adele is back x

            Oh dear ROC didn’t Mummy buy you many firecrackers…. diddums ….

        • John Henry

          I think a look in the mirror is in order!

    • John Henry

      Cyprus is doing a fine job of self destructing without any outside assistance!

      • Adele is back x

        Yes that’s true.

