Women arrested for multiple thefts

Two women aged 24 were arrested while in custody on for a third case against them in connection with stealing purses, it emerged on Tuesday.

The offences had allegedly been carried out in both Paphos and Limassol between April 1 and 2.

The latest arrest concerns the incident in Paphos, where the women apparently stole a woman’s purse which contained €250.

In Limassol, they were arrested on April 4 for stealing from the mall a few days before.

They revisited the shopping center but were recognized by security members who kept them there until police arrived at the scene to arrest them.

They were serving their remand order on Monday when officers re-arrested them regarding the Paphos incident.