April 10th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

Women arrested for multiple thefts

Two women aged 24 were arrested while in custody on for a third case against them in connection with stealing purses, it emerged on Tuesday.

The offences had allegedly been carried out in both Paphos and Limassol between April 1 and 2.

The latest arrest concerns the incident in Paphos, where the women apparently stole a woman’s purse which contained €250.

In Limassol, they were arrested on April 4 for stealing from the mall a few days before.

They revisited the shopping center but were recognized by security members who kept them there until police arrived at the scene to arrest them.

They were serving their remand order on Monday when officers re-arrested them regarding the Paphos incident.

  • Adele is back x

    Two women from where CM ? Please stop 🛑 this nonsense.

  • Colin Evans

    I wonder if these were the same “ladies” that stole my wife’s purse in the Mall last week?

  • GSP

    I guess from the lack of nationality stated in the above article that the women were Cypriots.
    I was told when I first came to Cyprus that a Cypriot will lie and cheat to get your money from you but would never directly steal from you.
    These two seem to show that the old ways are changing.
    Sad times.

    • Peter G

      I checked most of the Greek-language press and they do not state the nationality or ethnic background of the two young women, either. I deduce that the police blotter didn’t include it. It would be premature to conclude that they were Cypriots, however (not that Cypriots don’t commit petty theft) as they were resident in Limassol and travelled to Paphos to shoplift and snatch wallets.

