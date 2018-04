Holders Apollon are through to the semi-finals of the Cyprus Cup following a 3-2 aggregate victory over Anorthosis on Wednesday evening.

After the first leg in Larnaca was drawn 1-1, the Limassol side won the second leg 2-1, with Fotios Papoullis and Antonio Jakolis scoring.

The draw for the semi-finals takes place on Thursday, with Apoel, AEK and Pafos already through.