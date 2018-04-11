Bayern get past Sevilla into Champions League last four

A goalless draw against Sevilla on Wednesday was enough to send Bayern Munich into the Champions League last four with a 2-1 aggregate victory to keep their hopes of a treble-winning season alive.

Bayern, playing in their seventh straight Champions League quarter-final, never needed to hit top form but were in control throughout with the largely toothless Spaniards only rarely venturing into their opponents’ box.

The Germans, who last won the treble in 2013 again under coach Jupp Heynckes, had secured a 2-1 advantage from last week’s first leg in Spain.

Sevilla ended the game with ten men after the dismissal in stoppage time of Joaquin Correa for a rough challenge.

The result, however, meant Sevilla, in the last eight of the European Cup for the first time since their only previous appearance at this stage 60 years ago, still managed to snap Heynckes’ 12-game record winning run in the competition.