Bright and sunny again

April 11th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Tuesday’s rain was likely to be the last at least for this week, though there is a slight chance of rain in the mountains around noon on Wednesday.

Clear weather is expected for the rest of the island, with temperatures rising to 26C inland, 23C in coastal areas and 14C in the mountains. At night, temperatures will drop to 8C to 13C depending on the region.

More sunny weather is on the cards for Thursday, Friday and Saturday and temperatures are set to rise, reaching 31C by Monday. The bad news is that higher levels of dust are also expected.

