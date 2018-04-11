Eurocontrol warns airlines of possible missile strikes into Syria (Updated)

Air traffic controllers in Nicosia

Pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol on Tuesday warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria in next 72 hours.

Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used within that period and there was a possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Western allies are discussing possible military action to punish Syria’s President Bashar Assad for a suspected poison gas attack on Saturday on a rebel-held town that long had held out against government forces.

Trump on Tuesday canceled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to focus instead on responding to the Syria incident, the White House said.

Trump had on Monday warned of a quick, forceful response once responsibility for the Syria attack was established.

The Eurocontrol warning on its website did not specify the origin of any potential missile threat.

“Due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria with air-to-ground and/or cruise missiles within the next 72 hours, and the possibility of intermittent disruption of radio navigation equipment, due consideration needs to be taken when planning flight operations in the Eastern Mediterranean/Nicosia FIR area,” it said, referring to the designated airspace.

Aviation regulators in countries including the United States, Britain, France and Germany have previously issued warnings against airlines entering Syrian airspace leading most carriers to avoid the area.

The only commercial flights above Syria as of 0115 GMT on Wednesday were being flown by Syrian Air and Lebanon’s Middle East Airlines, according to flight tracking website FlightRadar24. At other periods later in the day there were no flights using the airspace.

Eurocontrol included a broader area outside the airspace controlled by Damascus in its statement.

A spokesman for Germany’s Lufthansa said on Wednesday its airlines were aware of the Eurocontrol warning and were in close contact with authorities.

“As a proactive precaution, Lufthansa Group airlines have already avoided the airspace in the eastern Mediterranean for some time now,” he said.

Several other major airlines that fly in the area did not respond immediately to a request for comment about their flight path plans.

The Nicosia flight information region named in the Eurocontrol statement covers the island of Cyprus and surrounding waters, according to a map on the agency’s website.

The same map did not designate any specific territory as being the “Eastern Mediterranean” region.

There has been heightened awareness by regulators and airlines of the risks that conflict zones pose to commercial jets since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was downed by a surface-to-air missile over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board.

Last year, North Korea tested missiles without warning, leading some airlines to re-route flights to avoid portions of the Sea of Japan.

Eurocontrol’s warning cited a document from the European Aviation Safety Agency, Europe’s safety regulator, a copy of which was not immediately available.

  • ROC

    What BS is this statement “Eurocontrol on Tuesday warned airlines to exercise caution” exercise what, if a missile is coming to your direction not much a commercial airliner can do, either put out an exclusion zone or be more specfic

    • Paul Smith

      It is a ruse, we are being conned again. Assad did nothing, he is being set up (again|) and the fake news just tags along…as the lemmings lap it up as truth. Facebook anyone?

  • Douglas

    Assad swears to God he is not using chemical weapons to kill Syrian citizens and the rebel Syrian citizens support groups stated (60) of their citizens are dead and 200 citizens have all been subjected to chemical weapons,who to believe.

    • John Henry

      Well said. There are not many trusted sources anymore that could really clarify what is what.

    • ROC

      The last time we saw this, everyone turned on Russian and Assad, the publicity would have been devastating, Is Putin and Assad that stupid to do this again???? why not just bomb the place if thats what they want to do?

      I do not know if Assad sanction this or another country did and is blaming him.

    • Trajan

      This is a civil war – the Syrian citizens who Assad is attacking are insurrectionists – what do you expect any government to do especially in the middle east? It is not Europe where you can vote them out. We have not helped by encouraging and arming these groups – which ones would you support? The reality is if you choose between the rebels and Assad is like choosing between a monster and a maniac. Which ones do you want in and what that would that mean to the area. The rebel groups are controlled by Islamist’s.

      If the western governments want to show indignation against crimes against the people why not show some indignation to what the Saudi’s are doing who are bombing and starving the people of Yemen or what the Turks are doing by screwing our Kurdish allies and have been are most effective allies on the ground fighting ISIS. Where is the moral indignation against what those 2 countries are doing – nothing at all!

    • Neroli

      Certainly not Assad or Putin or Iran

      • Paul Smith

        Its a ruse. Why would Assad have to resort to such an action? We are being hoodwinked.

  • Yaz

    Thanks for the heads-up…..unfortunately this shall be no comfort for the innocent people that shall also die. This latest plan from the US and UK, is virtue signalling on a grand scale, were did all sides get their weapons! Hmmm I wonder. Yes, Assad must go but what is going to replace him? How much debt has Syria now got, (like Libya), which it did not have before, even with sanctions and how much to rebuild (and how many of those companies are going to be foreign? Etc etc….we all know how this story goes, if it happens.

    • Douglas

      They supported and got rid of Saddam,Mubarak and Ghaddafi is Iraq,Egypt and Libya any more stable ?

    • John Henry

      They’ll keep going until they approve of the latest Dictator who’ll give them everything they want regardless of their treatment of the innocent. Justice was possible when knives and sticks were the weapons of the day. Not anymore.

