Family of dead Paphos man to sue hospital

The family of 24-year-old Adamos Bey who died on Easter Sunday in Paphos general hospital has decided to press charges against the hospital, their lawyer Maria Papadimitri announced after a post mortem on Wednesday.

According to the announcement, the post mortem was carried out by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou in the presence of Greek pathologist Chara Spiliopoulou who was flown over at the request of the family on Tuesday evening.

The two pathologists agreed that the death of the young man occurred as the result of the intestine being twisted which cut off the blood flow.

Bey, who lived in Emba, was hospitalised at the intensive care unit of Paphos general hospital on Easter Friday with abdominal pains and died early on Sunday morning. The hospital was unable to find out the cause of the problem.

He had had health problems ever since he had gastric banding surgery two years ago, state radio CyBC reported.

This is the second time expert Spiliopoulou was asked to help with a post mortem in Cyprus. In March she took part in the fifth post mortem on Bulgarian Petruna Nikolova who was mauled by dogs in Geroskipou.