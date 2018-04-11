Government treads carefully on bases’ role in any Syria attack

April 11th, 2018 Cyprus 17 comments

An RAF Tornado GR4 flies alongside a Voyager tanker during a combat mission from Akrotiri against Isis in Iraq in 2014

Cyprus is not involved in any planned military strikes against Syria, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday.

He also gave reassurances that there were no security risks for Cyprus from such operations.
Prodromou said that Nicosia had received no requests by other countries to provide facilities for their military operations against the Syrian regime.
“It must be clear that Cyprus is outside the area of operations,” he said. “The Republic of Cyprus has no participation in any operations other forces may be planning,” he said, commenting on the possible use of the British bases in Cyprus.

The status of the bases is known, he said.

“Bases are bases,” Prodromou said.

Cyprus essentially has no say in the bases being used as a staging post for military operations in the area but authorities are informed whenever missions will be undertaken.

Asked if Paris had submitted any request for other facilities on the island, Prodromou said that Cyprus’ cooperation with France and other EU partners was constant. He said that Cyprus and France held recently joint search and rescue exercises but not military ones.

Any possible military operations in the region, he said, “do not concern the Republic of Cyprus”.

US President Donald Trump and Western allies said they are considering military action to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the reported poison gas assault on Saturday in the town of Douma, which had long had held out against a government siege. Damascus and Russia say the reports of a gas attack are false.

If the UK decides to join in any attack on Syria, the Akrotiri air base according to British media is expected to play an important role in the operations.

There are currently eight Eurofighter Typhoon jets and six Tornados based at RAF Akrotiri which have been used in the air campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

  • And the Russians have stated that they will not only shoot down any missiles but also strike their source.

    The UK government does not give a damn about Cyprus. Yes, the airbases are important, but that’s all the UK cares about. Accidentally sacrificing people in Cyprus is totally academic and of no interest.

    • Neroli

      It was ok tho to have military excercises for the Israelis here who sent missiles into Syria the other day, that’s ok then?? The USS Donald Cook was here as well yesterday, on its way to the Eastern Med, the troops must have spent a lot of wages on the island while they were here, that was OK??

    • Plasma Dawn

      No one is sacrificing any people in Cyprus. What exactly do you think will happen? The Russians bombing Nicosia or Paphos in retaliation? It is too insane and inane to waste even one additional word about it.

  • All the ships stop here staying out of it may be tricky and unwise.

    • Evergreen

      Yes

  • Mist

    The Levant is doing the only thing it knows.War for 10’s of thousands of years.

  • ROC

    Cyprus should stand firm and not allow any country to use its facilities, they can use the UK ones and any crap that lands can fall on the Brits, Those western countries have idling stood by for 46 years allowing the Scum Turkish troops to still be on ROC soil, with no sactions. the ROC should not allow anyone to uses its facilitates

    • Colin Evans

      Please advise what facilities the ROC has that is capable of being used in any conflict?

      • FK15’s. Foo Koo (a Greek barbecue) with 15 meat skewers

      • Cyprus

        British army and Air force bases .

        • Colin Evans

          I was asking a serious question as I am not aware that the ROC has any. Very clearly the facilities on the SBA are totally outside the control of the Government of the island. The UK Government will use any of it’s facilities as it sees fit, without any reference to the Government of the ROC.

          • Cyprus

            I am sure you knew he meant the UK run bases . But don’t know if you know that the use of the bases by third parties need the ok from the Cyprus government .

        • Neroli

          They are SBA and mothers no to do with Cyprus!

          • Cyprus

            Call them what you like but in reality SBA are squatters they if they were reasonable would be paying rent for the use of the land they use for them bases . That is one reason the UK do not push too hard for a solution to the Cyprus problem as they know the whole Island when unified its people Tcs and Gcs will want rent from 1960 to the present day for the land they use . Its called divide and rule a tactic commonly used by the UK .

    • Cyprus

      Great but how is Cyprus going to stop them . I remember Mr Cameron offering the use of the bases to Turkey in there spat with Russia a few years back , without even thinking or caring about what Cyprus thought of the idea .

    • Neroli

      You’re such a ……..hypocrite. And you live in London – you escaped to the bases here in 74 and they took you to London. I hope whatever falls on UK only falls on you. You nasty piece of….. are you not part of a western country?? The western countries saved all of our lives fighting in the world wars, and including you sadly. Shame on you and your vile words that come out to all and sundry on here

