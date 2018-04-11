Government treads carefully on bases’ role in any Syria attack

Cyprus is not involved in any planned military strikes against Syria, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Wednesday.

He also gave reassurances that there were no security risks for Cyprus from such operations.

Prodromou said that Nicosia had received no requests by other countries to provide facilities for their military operations against the Syrian regime.

“It must be clear that Cyprus is outside the area of operations,” he said. “The Republic of Cyprus has no participation in any operations other forces may be planning,” he said, commenting on the possible use of the British bases in Cyprus.

The status of the bases is known, he said.

“Bases are bases,” Prodromou said.

Cyprus essentially has no say in the bases being used as a staging post for military operations in the area but authorities are informed whenever missions will be undertaken.

Asked if Paris had submitted any request for other facilities on the island, Prodromou said that Cyprus’ cooperation with France and other EU partners was constant. He said that Cyprus and France held recently joint search and rescue exercises but not military ones.

Any possible military operations in the region, he said, “do not concern the Republic of Cyprus”.

US President Donald Trump and Western allies said they are considering military action to punish Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for the reported poison gas assault on Saturday in the town of Douma, which had long had held out against a government siege. Damascus and Russia say the reports of a gas attack are false.

If the UK decides to join in any attack on Syria, the Akrotiri air base according to British media is expected to play an important role in the operations.

There are currently eight Eurofighter Typhoon jets and six Tornados based at RAF Akrotiri which have been used in the air campaign against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.