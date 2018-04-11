Hammond warns of “catastrophe” for Ireland if no EU deal

April 11th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 0 comments

Hammond warns of “catastrophe” for Ireland if no EU deal

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond

British Finance Minister Philip Hammond told a German newspaper that it would be a “catastrophe” for the situation in Ireland if Britain and the European Union failed to find a solution during talks on Brexit.

“The worst result for the Good Friday Agreement would be no solution between the EU and Britain, that would be a catastrophe for the situation in Ireland,” he told Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.

Hammond did not say whether he was referring specifically to a solution to the Irish border question, or to a comprehensive Brexit deal.

