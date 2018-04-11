An opera sings of woes

Opera fans will have the chance to virtually go to the Metropolitan Opera (Met) on Saturday when K Cineplex screens in Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos will show Giuseppe Verdi’s Luisa Miller.

The opera, which has not been seen at the Met since 2006, sees Sonya Yoncheva as a peasant girl in the title role opposite Piotr Beczala as Rodolfo in this tragedy about a young woman who sacrifices her own happiness in an attempt to save her father’s life. The bond between a father and daughter is the central theme of the three-act opera, as they stand together against a hostile world.

Luisa Miller had its world premiere in Naples in 1849 and it represents a transitional moment in Verdi’s career. While reminiscent of the youthful vitality that had made the composer an international sensation, the opera also looks forward to the dramaturgical discipline and sophistication of the composer’s middle period. It is an opera very much like its title character – one that impresses with genuine virtues rather than superficial flashiness.

The screening is an Elijah Moshinsky production, with conductor Bertrand de Billy bringing a stable beat to the tragic events that will unfold on screen.

Luisa Miller – Verdi

Screening of the opera as performed at the MET. April 14. K-Cineplex Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos. April 14. 7.30pm. €14/18. Tel: 77-778383