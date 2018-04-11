Ronaldo penalty sends Real through after thriller

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a dramatic injury-time penalty as holders Real Madrid scraped through to the semi-finals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an injury-time penalty to send Real Madrid into the semi-finals of the Champions League in dramatic circumstances as they lost 3-1 to Juventus on Wednesday but won a thrilling tie 4-3 on aggregate.

Juventus looked to have staged a stunning revival to force extra time after Mario Mandzukic scored twice in the first half and Blaise Matuidi added a third on the hour mark after a goalkeeping clanger from Real’s Keylor Navas.

The goals cancelled out Real’s resounding 3-0 win in Turin a week earlier but Lucas Vazquez won an injury-time penalty and Juventus goalkeeper and captain Gianluigi Buffon was given a straight red card for venting his fury at English referee Michael Oliver.

Juve’s substitute goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny came on but Ronaldo blasted the ball beyond him to send Real into the semi-finals for a record-extending eighth season.

