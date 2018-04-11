Special welcome for cruise season’s first passengers

Passengers on the first cruise ship of the season will be treated to a special welcome when it docks at Limassol port on Wednesday evening.

According to the Limassol tourist development company (Etal), approximately 2,800 travellers and more than 1,000 crew members aboard the Mein Schiff 5 will be welcomed on their arrival at the port’s new terminal at 7pm.

The cruise ship will stay at the port for 24 hours and, according to the organisers, “the event’s goal is to create the best possible image for the city and to attract travellers to the historic centre and the reference points of the wider region.”

A group of musicians and dancers from the Zidros Pano Polemidia cultural club will present a music and dance programme, while girls in traditional costumes will offer commandaria, zivania and traditional dishes, demonstrating Cypriot hospitality.

The events are the initiative of the Limassol municipality and Etal and have the financial support of the Cyprus Tourism Organisation.

This is the first of more than ten such events which will be held in the port, Etal’s director Maria Stylianou Michaelidou said, a positive sign that cruise tourism is increasing.

Limassol port’s new terminal opened last year and consists of seven pods with an internal area of 7,000 square metres. It has three 400 metre berths that can accommodate cruise vessels.