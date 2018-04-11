Thief falls from balcony

A man who was trying to steal tools from a house in Nicosia on Tuesday night was injured after he fell from a balcony.

Around 9.50pm, a man who was inspecting his house, which was being renovated, saw an unknown person standing on the pergola adjacent to the building.

The perpetrator had filled two plastic bags with tools which were stored in a room on the first floor and was about to take them downstairs using a rope.

When the owner of the house shouted at him he lost his balance and fell from the balcony. The suspect, a 25-year-old man, was transferred to hospital where he was treated for light injuries to his head and shoulder. After his treatment, he was arrested.