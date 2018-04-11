Trump warns Russia missiles ‘will be coming’ in Syria

April 11th, 2018 Americas, featured, FRONT PAGE, Middle East, Russia, World 68 comments

Trump warns Russia missiles ‘will be coming’ in Syria

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump warned Russia on Wednesday of imminent military action in Syria over a suspected poison gas attack, declaring that missiles “will be coming” and lambasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Trump was responding to a Russian warning on Tuesday that any US missiles fired at Syria over the assault on a rebel enclave would be shot down and the launch sites targeted.

“Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’,” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

“You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Trump said, referring Moscow’s alliance with Assad.

In response, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said “smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, not legal government”. Damascus and Moscow refer to rebels fighting Assad as terrorists.

The Syrian government and Russia say the reports of a poison gas assault on the Syrian town of Douma are bogus.

After the attack, the rebel group holed up in Douma – Jaish al-Islam – finally agreed to withdraw from the town. That sealed a big victory for Assad, who has now crushed the rebellion in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus.

Moscow’s threat to shoot down U.S. missiles came from the Russian ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin, who said he was referring to a statement by President Vladimir Putin and the Russian armed forces chief of staff.

Zasypkin also said that any hostilities with Washington should be avoided and Moscow was ready for negotiations.

But his remarks could raise fears of direct conflict for the first time between major powers backing opposing sides in Syria’s protracted civil war.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that 43 people had died in Saturday’s attack on the town of Douma from “symptoms consistent with exposure to highly toxic chemicals”, and more than 500 in all had been treated.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped all sides involved in Syria would avoid doing anything that could destabilise an already fragile situation in the Middle East, and made clear it strongly opposed any US strike on its ally.

 

STANDOFF

 

Moscow and Washington stymied attempts by each other at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday to set up international investigations into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Trump on Tuesday cancelled a planned trip to Latin America later this week to focus instead on talks with Western allies about possible military action to punish Assad over the suspected gas attack.

Trump had on Monday warned of a quick, forceful response once responsibility for the attack was established.

“If there is a strike by the Americans, then … the missiles will be downed and even the sources from which the missiles were fired,” Zasypkin, the Russian ambassador, told Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV, speaking in Arabic.

The Russian military said on March 13 that it would respond to any US strike on Syria by targeting any missiles and launchers involved. Russia is Assad’s most powerful ally and its devastating air power has helped him wrest back large areas of territory from rebels since 2015.

Zasypkin also said a clash between Russia and the United States over Syria “should be ruled out and therefore we are ready to hold negotiations”.

Earlier in the week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said there was no threat of the situation in Syria spiralling into US-Russian hostilities. TASS news agency quoted him as saying he believed common sense would prevail.

 

MISSILE SALVO FROM MEDITERRANEAN?

 

Any US strike is likely to involve the navy, given the risk to aircraft from Russian and Syrian air defence systems. A US Navy guided-missile destroyer, the USS Donald Cook, is in the Mediterranean.

With tensions growing, pan-European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol warned airlines to exercise caution in the eastern Mediterranean due to the possible launch of air strikes into Syria over the next 72 hours.

Eurocontrol said that air-to-ground and cruise missiles could be used within that period and there could be intermittent disruptions of radio navigation equipment.

Aviation regulators have been stepping up monitoring of conflict zones since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was downed by a surface-to-air missile over Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Recent warnings have tended to be after military action has started, and so Eurocontrol’s pre-emptive notice suggests a heightening of regulatory scrutiny.

Both Russia and Iran, Assad’s other main ally, have warned his enemies against military action in recent days, underlining their commitment to the Syrian government they have armed and supported through years of conflict.

Ali Akbar Velayati, the top adviser to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said during a visit to Damascus on Tuesday that an Israeli attack on an air base in Syria earlier this week would “not remain without response”.

  • johnnywires

    you do not use chemical weapons when you are winning.the west uses the same formula as an excuse to go in.obviously they could not take Putins achievements there and they obviously need a foothold for themselves there.only people with no brain would believe the crap coming out of the usa and the rest.

    • elbmw

      “people with no brain”? Surprisingly and annoyingly that seems to be the majority of the commentators on here.

    • Vaso

      Do you regard Assad as sane?

  • Trump is clearly a puppet for the hidden hand. He was voted in because he was against this stuff, “America First” we heard LOL. If i see dead children on the news i know it’s a lie. Assad is many things but he isn’t stupid. He had almost finished the conflict there is no way he would bring this international heat on himself.

    • elbmw

      No doubt that your reasoned and logical comment will enrage the shills and propagandists who come here to spout their regurgitated BS that they hear on the “news” without possessing an ounce of sophistication that should have caused them to at least question what they’re told.

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    The only animal on stage is Trump. He has no evidence to back up his accusation but he is prepared to sacrifice 1000s, if not millions, of lives for his depraved policies. When a government declares a verdict before an investigation, it’s because there’s a pre-existing agenda. It was the same for the invasion of Iraq in 2003: Saddam allegedly had WMD.

    The same old tired story: propagated, swallowed by the masses, regurgitated by the presstitutes and their surrogates, paid for by the innocent whose lives are considered dirt cheap to the war criminals, those bloodthirsty swamp monsters, who have been running the show in Washington, London and Jerusalem for decades.

    • elbmw

      You had better duck as I predict you will have “incoming” to your position.

    • Cyprus

      Its the pentagon that decides when and if Trump is just the mouthpiece .

      • elbmw

        Im not sure who it is exactly but you are right about the rest.

  • Samting

    From what I’ve read about trupfff he is as mad as Assad and Putin and I wouldn’t trust him as far as I can throw him – however his remark above seems to be spot on.

  • Lev

    Ok, I changed my mind about Trump, he’s got the balls to show Putin & Assad their place.

    • Dawn Wells

      But is anyone sure who is responsible?

      • Lev

        Well obviously Trump is sure.

        • Dawn Wells

          I meant, who is responsible for the chemical attack.

          • Lev

            I meant that it’s obvious that Trump is sure that Assad is responsible for the chemical attack.

            • GSP

              He was sure last time, wasn’t he? He had ordered missiles launched before there was even confirmation that anything had happened.
              The guy is a fruit-cake, desperate to show he is tough. And in doing so he is going to get a lot of innocent people killed.

              • Lev

                What do you mean “ordered missiles launched before there was even confirmation that anything had happened”???
                The US had confirmation and launched the rockets. The chemical attack happened on 4 April and the rockets were launched on the 7th of April, 3 days later.

              • It’s the military industrial complex steering the ship.

            • The first sentence says “suspected” attack.

              • Lev

                “suspected” is not Trump’s words, it’s CM’s wording

  • Murganzo

    Trump doesnt want confrontation with Russia. The problem is he is no longer in charge and only the figure head for the Neo-Con Hawks and Deep State that want to establish global hegemony. Problem is that could lead us to global confrontation. Assad didn’t use chemical weapons he didnt need to as he was winning the war. This was done by the Western supported Jihadists to get their intervention to stop the inevitable Assad victory. Sadly none of this is of benefit to any of us.

    • athessalonian

      Two obvious problems with your submission.
      The first one: “He is no longer in charge…………”
      When did he stop being in charge?
      The second one: ” This was done by the Western supported Jihadists to get their intervention to stop the inevitable Assad victory.”
      What evidence is there in support of this claim?

      • Lev

        There are some who only demand evidence and never provide evidence.

      • GSP

        What evidence is there to support the claim that Assad was responsible?

        • Dawn Wells

          I ask the question, GSP.

        • athessalonian

          I did not claim that Bashar al-Assad is responsible.

      • He was never in charge.

        • athessalonian

          He is in charge to the full extend which the US governmental system allows a president to be in charge.

  • ScotCyGuy

    call me crazy…but maybe they should wait for some evidence before potentially starting world war 3 and getting as all killed?

    • elbmw

      No doubt our glorious fuhrer Mrs May will be chomping at the bit to offer “her” assistance to this cause. Any excuse to try and elevate themselves on the world and domestic stages.

      • Neroli

        So is France and others, you want to stand by and watch Assad continue with his butchery?

        • elbmw

          The only butchery I see in Syria is the one carried out by the terrorists and their foreign sponsors.

          • Samting

            You strike me as delusional… or stupid.

            • elbmw

              Great argument!?!?!? OK you win…

          • gentlegiant161

            “Amnesty has learned from prisoners who were detained there and released and former guards about what they describe as a calculated programme of extermination taking place in one of President Bashar al-Assad’s military prisons – Saydnaya, in Damascus. Here, they have told Amnesty, thousands of civilians considered opponents of the regime are systematically starved, deliberately dehumanised, mercilessly tortured and finally hanged in the utmost secrecy in the dead of night, 20 to 50 at a time”
            Do you class the entire civilian population as terrorists too?
            Was it an act of kindness of Assad the dictator to have his troops open fire on a peaceful demonstration against him.
            An act that sparked unrest in many areas of Syria suffering under his regime.

            • Neroli

              Sorry didn’t read your comment before writing mine!

              • gentlegiant161

                That’s ok , not A problem.
                A lot of what’s on here is guesswork by agitators who don’t bother to read anyeway especially if it spoils their theories.

            • elbmw

              LOL – nothing else to add to that.

            • Neroli

              It was the same under this father!

          • Neroli

            Suuuure!

          • Neroli

            Read about the Saydahnaya prison ?? His torture prison and there’s many like that I suppose that’s run by the ‘terrorists’ and their sponsors??

            • Guantanomo ?

              • Neroli

                Is Guantanamo being discussed here?

        • GSP

          If we get rid of Assad will we then sit back and watch Daesh continue with their butchery?
          Syria was a relatively peaceful place, with Christians and Muslims living alongside each other – when Assad had total control. What’s your alternative, regular YouTube issues of gays being thrown from buildings? Prisoners being burnt in cages? Aid workers being beheaded in the village square?

          • Neroli

            Yes I know I have been to Syria! Oh I thought Russia single handed had taken out Daesh??

        • NuffSaid

          How many inooncent Kurds died in Cizre then Afrin as a result of Turkish butchery? Or do you not care because Turkey is a nato ally and the people murdered were Kurds?

          • Neroli

            Are you another moderator like ROC checking our comments from yr North London flat?? I haven’t read anything in this article about Afrin or Turkey

      • Dawn Wells

        I read that Theresa May has urged Trump to provide more evidence of the chemical attack. Which is the more sensible thing to do since they are not sure who is responsible.
        The same thing happened last year and they are still not sure who did it.
        It can’t be Assad.

        • Neroli

          Why can’t it be?? There’s no one else there apart from Russia and Iran

          • NuffSaid

            And Saudi and Israel and turkey and all the foolish western nations who thought it a good idea to try an remove the dictators from the Middle East.

        • elbmw

          Yes she is superficially asking for more info from Trump, as if she needs that and doesn’t have a reliable intelligence service of her own to provide that for her.

          Its the muppet show all over again.

          • Dawn Wells

            Are they still going to investigate or are they sure it’s Assad?

            • elbmw

              No investigation necessary as nobody seems to care anyway so lets just destroy the rest of Syria that the terrorists we sponsored hadn’t managed yet.

              • Dawn Wells

                That’s really bad, not only for Syria but also about Cyprus, there in the middle of everything. I wouldn’t put it passed erdogan to hit Cyprus during all this. Who would care?

    • Dawn Wells

      I agree.

  • MountainMan

    I have been reading the twitters this idiot has been writing yesterday and today he appears to want to bring the world to the brink of war. Fifty years ago his remarks would have already started a war.

    • Vaso

      Isn’t he right about Putin and Assad though?

      • Lev

        He is right about Putin and Assad.

      • elbmw

        What do you think Vaso? Is he right? Has this been thoroughly investigated or do we start WW3 on a whim? What we need are responsible leaders but how can we have that if we ourselves are irresponsible?

        • Vaso

          He is right about Assad being a gas killing animal who kills his people and enjoys it! Assad has been a vicious dictator like his father and we must not forget this war started all those years ago because the people of Syria demonstrated against his dictatorship!
          Is it right to intervene in another countries problems? If the UK (and when i say UK i mean Winston Churchill) had not intervened in WWII Hitler would probably have taken over Europe!
          Is Putin acting responsible when he vetoes any investigations into what goes on in Syria?
          Putin has made a deal with the Devil and although i don’t pretend to know what the answer is, what is sure is that millions of people and especially children are suffering!

          • NuffSaid

            And he enjoys it? Is that the extra sensationalism that is required to get America to agree? How about evidence? ThisTrump is as equally dangerous as Putin. The west would do well to stay out of Syria. I do not want a WWiii just to protect Israel and Saudi as this is what it’s all about.

            • Vaso

              I’m afraid you need to read up on your history about WWII! Russia came late into the war! Chamberlain had already signed the Munich Agreement and Stalin had signed a non aggression pact with Hitler! If it wasn’t for Churchill, Hitler would have walked all over Europe! The allies together with Russia and the US (who both entered the war late) helped beat the Germans!
              Assad and his father before him have been persecuting their people for generations!
              It is true we cannot know for sure who unleashed the gas attack, although I am sure Assad would not hesitate in doing this, the war in Syria lays at the feet of Assad and Putin is now just as much to blame!

          • elbmw

            It seems that you have already made your mind up that Assad is guilty of “gassing his own people”, without even any type of independent investigation by the relevant international bodies, merely on the say-so of the highly “respected” (sic) President Trump and his side-kicks May and Macron. God forbid that they’re telling you lies right?

            As for the suffering millions, when did they start to suffer? Was it not after the invasion by ISIS and the rest of the splinter groups of terrorists? have you not seen the footage of these so called freedom fighters chopping peoples heads off and destroying great works of antiquity?

            In any case, do you realise that the plan to destroy Syria has been around since 2001? Have you see the youtube video of Gen. Wesley Clarke (former Nato commander-in-chief) about the plan to destroy “7 countries in 5 years”?

          • Neroli

            Wow I agree again with your comment, maybe we will get on in the future😊👍

            • Vaso

              That’s what civil is being all about! Being able to agree and disagree without getting abusive or personal! I suppose we can all be guilty of that sometimes!

              • Neroli

                You’re right!

      • MountainMan

        Yes, however he should add himself to the list.

      • Neroli

        For once. Agree with you!

