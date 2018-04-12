A world in art

Travel to Italy, England, Greece and other countries tomorrow via the solo exhibition by Sonia Chatzivasili entitled ‘Terminal 13’.

Your point of departure will be Art Gallery 360° in Limassol at 7.30pm, when an opening reception will welcome us all and allow us to mingle, get comfortable and prepare to take off.

Chatzivasili’s second solo exhibition will display moments and images collected by the artist over her travels. These new art pieces will offer a glimpse into the places where she has been and the way she sees the world, and enable us to see how she explores different painting and ceramic techniques while playing around with different colour and shape combinations.

“The main idea behind this exhibition was that, during our travels, we should focus on the journey and not the destination. Focus on the knowledge that the journey brings. This is what I tried to express and show in my work,” the artist explains.

“I try to give my artwork a vague and mysterious quality, leaving the viewer to interpret the scene which is illustrated and to merge the experiences shown in the artwork with their own,” she went on to say.

Terminal 13

Solo exhibition by Sonia Chatzivasili. Opens April 13 at 7.30pm until April 15. Art Gallery 360, 16 Dimitriou Mitropoulou, Limassol. 10am-1pm and 3pm-8pm. Tel: 25-351001