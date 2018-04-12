Arrest after man reportedly stabs, kills father

April 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus, featured 5 comments

Arrest after man reportedly stabs, kills father

Police said Thursday they are investigating the murder of Steve Andreas Ioannou, 62, from Oroklini, after he was allegedly stabbed by his son the previous evening in Oroklini.

Officers were informed by an 82-year-old woman that her son was attacked with a knife at 10.10pm. An ambulance transferred him to Larnaca general hospital where despite efforts by doctors he succumbed to his injuries.

He had been stabbed with a sharp knife in the chest, hip, and lower back.

According to a witness, he had an argument with his 34-year-old son, who injured him with a knife before leaving on foot.

The suspect was arrested at 2am on Thursday and the scene has been cordoned off.

Print Friendly
  • Cyprus74

    Stanlio where are?

  • Cyprus

    A lot of Cypriots here in Cyprus seem to be what we call NEVRIGOS they are bad tempered and argumentative on a regular basis especially with family and friends with strangers they seem to be in better control with there temperament , it is often passed down through the family , so when farther and son or brothers have that temperament it can be lethal and it seems so in this case .

    • Kyrenia

      After the invasion of 1974 many people understandably suffered with mental health issues. This may be an additional factor.

    • Maria

      NEVRIGOS – it all comes with the individual Ego which a lot of people here suffer from, the ever-important I’m-from-a-small-island-but-still-matter mentality.

  • CM follower

    It doesn’t sound they got on very well!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close