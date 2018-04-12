Arrest after man reportedly stabs, kills father

Police said Thursday they are investigating the murder of Steve Andreas Ioannou, 62, from Oroklini, after he was allegedly stabbed by his son the previous evening in Oroklini.

Officers were informed by an 82-year-old woman that her son was attacked with a knife at 10.10pm. An ambulance transferred him to Larnaca general hospital where despite efforts by doctors he succumbed to his injuries.

He had been stabbed with a sharp knife in the chest, hip, and lower back.

According to a witness, he had an argument with his 34-year-old son, who injured him with a knife before leaving on foot.

The suspect was arrested at 2am on Thursday and the scene has been cordoned off.