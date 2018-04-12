Burglary nets €70,000 in cash and valuables

April 12th, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 4 comments

Police are investigating the theft of some €70,000 from a residence in the village of Kouklia, Paphos district.

Authorities were alerted to the theft by a British national, who is the friend of the person whose residence was apparently burgled.

The theft is believed to have taken place between April 9 and 12.

Police arriving on the scene discovered that a small safety deposit box had been breached, and that around €70,000 in cash and various items of value had been stolen.

The owner of the house is currently abroad.

  • daveuk

    I keep 12 million under my bed and am insured for 20 million I hope I am not robbed my wife’s jewelry is insured for a further 25 million oh no someone is in my home ??????

  • Neroli

    Is this Secret Valley or Aphrodite Hills?

  • SuzieQ

    I wish I had even €1000 in my non-existent safe. Why keep that amount in the house? Put it in any bank (except the coop).

  • Douglas

    Is there any wonder when these thieves hit the jackpot to collect €70,000 that their risk is paying off verses getting caught.

