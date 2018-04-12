Burglary nets €70,000 in cash and valuables

Police are investigating the theft of some €70,000 from a residence in the village of Kouklia, Paphos district.

Authorities were alerted to the theft by a British national, who is the friend of the person whose residence was apparently burgled.

The theft is believed to have taken place between April 9 and 12.

Police arriving on the scene discovered that a small safety deposit box had been breached, and that around €70,000 in cash and various items of value had been stolen.

The owner of the house is currently abroad.