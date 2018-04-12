Cyprus has highest average percentage of new football signings

The latest CIES Football Observatory monthly report shows Cyprus at the top of a list of countries regarding the percentage of new signings by league.

Using figures from the years 2009-2017, Cyprus came out in top with 57.7%, with Portugal in second with 52% and Bulgaria third with 51.3%.

Denmark was bottom with a figure of 29.4%.

The April report, on the importance of squad stability, covers 31 European top divisions.

In terms of the clubs themselves, Olympiakos Nicosia are third with 95.2% of new signings back in 2010, slightly behind Turkish club Diyarbakirspor (96.4%).

Ermis Aradippou also make the list with 91.3% in 2013.

Cyprus however was near the bottom when it comes to the average percentage of new signings made by the champions of their respective countries at 42.5%. Spain topped that particular list with 20.8%.