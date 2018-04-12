Finance minister warns against further disruption in co-op bank

Finance Minister Harris Georgiades warned MPs on Thursday that fresh disruption of the Co-op bank’s operations would likely bring measures from European authorities, which are the lender’s supervisors.

The government was forced to intervene earlier this month to restore stability and confidence in the lender after months of rumours and fear-mongering led to a run on deposits.

In response, the government deposited €2.5bn raised from several bonds, worth €2.35, issued to the Cooperative Central Bank (CCB) and from its cash reserves. As collateral, the state got some €6.4bn in non-performing loans and other assets of minimal worth, priced at around €1bn.

Georgiades warned MPs that fresh disruption would bring measures from the EU. The co-op bank, along with Bank of Cyprus, Hellenic, and RCB, the island’s four so-called systemic banks, are under the supervision of the European Single Supervisory Mechanism.

The state, which nationalized the co-ops in 2013 through a €1.7bn injection, is looking to dispose of the bank, or part of its assets in a process that started last month.

According to the minister, the most likely scenario at the moment was an investment into the ‘good’ part of the co-op, since it would entail less capital.

Georgiades said there had been interest in investing in the bank’s share capital but such a venture should not be taken for granted.

“There is a second option, to invest fresh capital not in the bank, but the good part, the serviced loans, the deposits, the network, and the staff,” he said. “This means the necessary capital would be less and consequently this choice is more feasible.”

Georgiades said considering the ever-rising standards of European supervision left the government with no other choices.

“It’s either doing one or the other or else we will hit a dead end.”