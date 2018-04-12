France has proof Syrian government conducted chemical weapons attack

French President Emmanuel Macron so far has been cautious in the international crisis

France has proof the Syrian government carried out a chemical weapons attack last week and will decide whether to strike back when all the necessary information has been gathered, President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday.

France is expected to join the United States and Britain in carrying out air strikes or some other form of attack in response to the use of the weapons but it remains unclear when that might happen or even if it definitely will.

“We have proof that last week, now 10 days ago, that chemical weapons were used, at least with chlorine, and that they were used by the regime of (President) Bashar al-Assad,” Macron said, without giving details on the evidence or how it was acquired.

The attack on the town of Douma on April 7 killed dozens of people, including children.

“Our teams have been working on this all week and we will need to take decisions in due course, when we judge it most useful and effective,” Macron told broadcaster TF1 when asked whether a red line had been crossed.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday morning: “Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all!”

Macron said France wanted to remove the Syrian regime’s chemical weapons capabilities. When asked whether those would be the targets of strikes he said:

“When we decide it, and once we have verified all the information.”

The French army is preparing itself for a possible riposte as it waits for the political green light, military sources told Reuters, with several sources underscoring the difficulty of outlining the objectives of such an operation.

The sources said if France were to attack, the strikes would most likely come from warplanes rather than its naval frigate off the Lebanese coast, and that they would likely to take off from France rather than its Middle East bases.

The subject of chemical weapons’ use in Syria has been a thorny issue for Macron. He has warned that he would not accept the use of chemical weapons, which he said was a “red line” that would draw French action, even unilateral.

However, after persistent reports of chlorine attacks over the last year, his foreign minister and aides have been more nuanced saying a response would hinge on French intelligence proving both the use of chemicals and fatalities, and a riposte would most likely be in coordination with the United States.

“France will not allow any escalation that could harm the stability of the region as a whole, but we can’t let regimes that think they can do everything they want, including the worst things that violate international law, to act,” Macron said.

  • Gold51

    France has “NOTHING” unless they have personnel on site to take samples immediately.
    Its very difficult to analyse exactly what the chemical is, let alone who did it.? Whats the proof or is it a big secrete again.?
    It might be Syrian Rebel fighters who seek the affect chemical agents attack on Syrian civilians is getting from the international community, the same who fight with Turkish troops against thier own people.
    Whats a few more dead children to them.?
    Is the US, France and the UK going to take on Syria, Russia and Iran or just drop more bombs on Syria causing more Syrian deaths (Collateral damage) and fly away as a one off attempt to scare Syria and thier allies…..
    Theres also Turkey in north Syria Afrin knocking off US allies YPG who now leans towards Russias favour also killing Syrian/ Kurdish origin civilians.!
    It seems many factions invited or un invited in Syria have all forgotten what this fight is/was all about……Turkey’s allie “ISIS” who must be rolling over laughing as deception takes a hold.

  • Tyler D

    The jihadi headchoppers manufacture ‘irrefutable’ evidence with the help of their CIA and MI6 handlers. Then the politicians call for bombs to fall….killing, purely for humanitarian reasons. Wouldn’t it be great if the likes of Macron, Johnson, Trump, Netanyahu, etc, could be on the frontline, risking their own necks.

  • Douglas

    Pay back time for Assad.

  • Kevin Ingham

    if the cheese eating surrender monkeys are willing to get shot at on the basis of the available evidence you just know that evidence has to be irrefutable

    • Mr Magoo

      Great comment. All it would need is to take out Al Assad.

    • Bilbo Bawbag

      Do the French eat more cheese than the Brits?

      • Kevin Ingham

        I don’t know, but they shit more bricks surely ?

    • elbmw

      It’s not the “the cheese-eating surrender monkeys” decision though. That’s down to their ass-licker-in-chief president and as far as I am aware he’s not a cheese-eater.

    • Samting

      You hint at not liking the French, why not just come out and say it!

      • Jeremy Rigg

        There’s nothing wrong with the French………..every family ought to have one.

