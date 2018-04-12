Germany remain top of FIFA rankings

April 12th, 2018 Football, Sport 0 comments

The Germans are preparing for the defence of their World Cup title

World Cup holders Germany have retained the top spot in the FIFA men’s team rankings after the latest round of international matches while Belgium have climbed to third ahead of the 2018 finals in Russia.

A total of 133 matches were played in March, including international friendlies and 13 competitive games in the AFC Asian Cup.

Tunisia and Uruguay were among the big movers as they entered the top 20 while the matches in Asia helped Oman, Chinese Taipei and Philippines improve their rankings.

FIFA’s newest members Kosovo, who climbed 24 spots to 152nd, and Gibraltar, who leaped 10 spots to 196th, also benefited from friendly victories.

Top 10 rankings: (previous positions in brackets)

1. Germany (1)

2. Brazil (2)

3. Belgium (5)

4. Portugal (3)

5. Argentina (4)

6. Switzerland (8)

7. France (9)

8. Spain (6)

9. Chile (10)

10. Poland (6)

11. Peru (11)

12. Denmark (12)

13. England (16)

14. Tunisia (23)

15. Mexico (17)

16. Colombia (13)

17. Uruguay (22)

18. Croatia (15)

19. Netherlands (21)

20. Italy (14)

