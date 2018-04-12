Jazzed up to the max

The Ioannou-Vafeas Quartet will once again wow us with its jazzy sounds at Sarah’s Jazz Club in Nicosia on Saturday.

The quartet – who are virtuoso saxophonist Charis Ioannou, first-rate drummer Ioannis Vafeas, Dimitris Miaris on keyboards and piano, and Greg Makamian on double bass – was created in 2016 after many years of collaboration and friendship between Ioannou and Vafeas, who performed regularly in festivals and concert halls all over Europe.

Ioannou studied saxophone performance and jazz composition at Berklee. During his last year of study, he won the Woodwind Achievement Award and after graduation moved to New York. While there, he earned his Master’s Degree in performance from New York University and in the meantime performed and taught around the state. He moved back to Cyprus in 2005.

Vafeas is the son of the late professional drummer Aristos Vafeas. Thus, he was exposed to music throughout his childhood and, while in the army, was a member of the military band. After he graduated from Berklee, he obtained his Master’s degree from the Boston Conservatory. In 2003 he focused more on jazz and started forming bands who performed that idiom around the island.

Miaris started playing classical piano from the age of six, and by 16 he had his first connection with jazz through the Jazz Futures workshops in Nicosia. Since then he has performed in Cyprus and Greece and received his Bachelor’s degree in jazz piano at the Ionian University’s jazz department.

Makamian has played with great musicians such as Chris Byars, Pasquale Grasso, Zaid Nasser, Pete and Will Anderson, Keith Balla, Phil Stewart, Ofer Landsberg, Stefano Doglioni, John Mosca, Charis Ioannou, Marios Toumbas and many others.

The quartet will perform songs from their recently released CD entitled Bridge of Locks.

Ioannou-Vafeas Quartet

Live performance by the quartet. April 14. Sarah’s Jazz Club, 35 Xanthis Xenierou Street, Nicosia. 9.30pm. €10. Tel: 95-147711