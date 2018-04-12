Khamenei’s envoy says Iran can destroy Israel

April 12th, 2018 Middle East, World 2 comments

Khamenei’s envoy says Iran can destroy Israel

Tehran, the capital of Iran, is about 2,000km from Israel

The Supreme Leader’s envoy at Iran’s Quds force said on Thursday that Tehran could destroy Israel and warned it to avoid any “stupid” measure against the Islamic Republic, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“If Israel wants to continue its treacherous existence … it should avoid stupid measures. If they give excuses to Iran, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be destroyed,” Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s representative at the Quds force cleric Ali Shirazi was quoted by Fars as saying. “Iran can destroy Israel.”

The Quds Force is the espionage and paramilitary wing, in charge of overseas operations, of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

