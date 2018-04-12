Police launch probe into hospital death

Paphos police have launched an investigation into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in hospital from gastrointestinal problems.

The case was reported to the authorities by the family following a post-mortem on Wednesday that showed Adamos Bey’s death occurred as a result of the intestine being twisted and cutting off the blood flow.

He had had health problems ever since he had gastric banding surgery two years ago, reports said.

Bey, who lived in Emba, was hospitalised at the intensive care unit of Paphos general hospital last Friday with abdominal pains and died early on Sunday morning.

The hospital was unable to find out the cause of the problem.