Russian ambassador says any step towards war dangerous for all countries in region 

Russian Ambassador in Nicosia Stanislav Osadchiy on Thursday expressed deep concern over the escalating crisis in Syria, saying that any step towards war was dangerous for all countries in the region.

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of an event in Nicosia to honour cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, the ambassador also referred to the dinner that the two Cyprus leaders will have on Monday evening, expressing Moscow’s support towards efforts to reach a solution in Cyprus. Russia, he added, was ready to participate in any format the two communities wished. “We are always ready to help with our experts and other specialists,” he said.

Asked about the escalating crisis in Syria, Osadchiy said: “We are very much concerned. The situation is very dangerous. We do everything we can to convince Americans and others so that nothing unexpected or very serious happens”

He expressed hope that the situation would not worsen, because the consequences would be very bad and unforeseen.

“You know, in this region where Cyprus is also situated, any step towards the war is dangerous for the whole region and the war could begin and we do not want it,” he said.

Asked what he expects from Monday`s unofficial dinner between the Cypriot leaders, Osadchiy said he hoped a way forward could be found for the negotiations.

“We want Cyprus to be peaceful. And this is up to the Cypriots as well, how the two communities will come to an understanding and what ways they will find so that there are no hostilities in the future,” he said concluded.

“We really want a settlement and we want peace in Cyprus also for the reasons I mentioned earlier regarding Syria,” he said, adding that Cyprus should not become a “base for war”.