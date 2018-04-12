A sing-song and a laugh at Colosseum Restaurant

The Colosseum Restaurant in Paphos will make this April one to remember, with the swinging hips of Elvis tribute act Mario Kombou loving us tender this weekend, followed by UK-based comedian and vocalist Steve Walls who will entertain us for one night only on Tuesday.

If you are an Elvis fan you will know all about Kombou and his dedication to looking and sounding just like the King. He has been putting on Elvis tribute performances for over 20 years, his dedication to honouring the King having been noticed even by Donna Presley, Elvis’ first cousin, who has commented and shown support for the act, something no other member of the Presley family has ever done for another tribute artist.

The entertainer was brought up on the King’s music. He started singing in a Greek restaurant, doing other tributes, but one night he saw someone doing Elvis and that was it, he was hooked. He decided there and then that he would be an Elvis entertainer, and started studying the man he would spend a career portraying.

“I liked that he had a good sense of humour, and sort of parodied himself a bit – but the dedicated fan in me has to admire his supreme talent, plus the enormous physical energy he displayed on stage,” Kombou has said.

Kombou trained as an actor and has starred in the London production of the hit musical Jailhouse Rock, in the leading role of Vince Everett. He has also appeared on TV and radio shows. Currently he, along with other cast members of Jailhouse Rock, are touring the UK with the new musical The Elvis Years 1954-1977.

This is not the first time that Kombou has filled the Colosseum Restaurant with rock ‘n’ rolls sounds, in fact he might someday reach the 837 times that Elvis himself played at the Las Vegas Hilton between 1969 and 1976. Still, every time is unique and fresh. For this performance, the award-winning entertainer will sing over 30 of the King’s greatest hits over three hours.

The show will begin at 9pm but you can get to the restaurant at 7pm when the three-course meal will be served. That way you will have time to eat your meal before the urge to get up and dance hits you.

If having a good laugh is more your thing, then hold out until Tuesday when Steve Walls will charm us with his singing and jokes.

That said, singing and joking are not the only talents that Walls has up his sleeve. He is also an actor, a presenter, he stars in pantomimes, he does voice-overs and much more. This versatile entertainer has worked as a TV warm-up on shows such as Stars In Their Eyes Kids and Russian Roulette. He has supported many comedians and TV personalities including Ricky Tomlinson, Ken Dodd, Brian Conley, Joe Pasquale, Ant and Dec, and Des O’Connor.

As a vocalist, he has performed on cruise ships, at weddings, casinos, corporate events, restaurants and theatre halls. He can provide subtle vocals during dinner, then crank things up a notch with a more party feel. As a funny man, Walls has been principal comedian in over 19 pantomimes. He has also written comedy for other people, so he must be doing something right.

