April 13th, 2018 Cyprus 5 comments

Akel boycotts CyBC

Akel leader Andros Kyprianou

Main opposition party Akel said on Friday it has decided to boycott the state broadcaster’s news shows for the next few days over what it calls CyBC’s failure to publish the party’s statements over the past couple of days.

The party said in a statement that it has repeatedly complained about being discriminated against over time but the ‘oversights’ and mistakes have not stopped.

On Wednesday the main news show failed to broadcast two statements issued by the party, one on Syria and one on developments in the co-op bank.

“The excuse on CyBC’s behalf was that they didn’t notice the statements,” the party said.

But while the matter was pointed out, on Thursday CyBC again failed to include Akel’s statement on Syria, which was the show’s main news.

Akel said public television is obliged to present parties’ positions objectively and without bias, especially those of the opposition.

The party said it was left without any other choice in defending its right for equal treatment so it has decided to boycott CyBC in the next few days in protest.

 

  • John Henry

    Other than the Government’s comments I can’t say that I recall seeing any statements by any of the other parties about Syria or the Village Cookie Jars. Given that Akel is partially responsible for the cookie jars being nearly empty I can only imagine what they had to say consisted of the usual lies and denial.

  • JS Gost

    Ahhhh diddums, did the nasty people not powder your bottom as well. AKEL is truly a party, a children’s tea party.

  • Cydee

    Sounds as if CyBC following its sister BBC who is renowned for promoting one party’s thoughts over any other…

  • Bilbo Bawbag

    I don’t quite understand.
    Akel’s complaint is that the CYBC did not publish their statements and in retaliation they will not be issuing any statements to the CYBC for the next few days. DUH!

    • Mommy-O

      Communist logic.

