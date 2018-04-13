Akel boycotts CyBC

Main opposition party Akel said on Friday it has decided to boycott the state broadcaster’s news shows for the next few days over what it calls CyBC’s failure to publish the party’s statements over the past couple of days.

The party said in a statement that it has repeatedly complained about being discriminated against over time but the ‘oversights’ and mistakes have not stopped.

On Wednesday the main news show failed to broadcast two statements issued by the party, one on Syria and one on developments in the co-op bank.

“The excuse on CyBC’s behalf was that they didn’t notice the statements,” the party said.

But while the matter was pointed out, on Thursday CyBC again failed to include Akel’s statement on Syria, which was the show’s main news.

Akel said public television is obliged to present parties’ positions objectively and without bias, especially those of the opposition.

The party said it was left without any other choice in defending its right for equal treatment so it has decided to boycott CyBC in the next few days in protest.