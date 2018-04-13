Arrest after attempted arson in Paphos

April 13th, 2018

Police have arrested a man who allegedly tried to set a pub in Paphos on fire on Thursday evening.
According to police, the 56-year-old man, a resident of Paphos, opened the back door of the building on the Tombs of the Kings road and tried to start a fire while the pub was open.

Customers spotted the fire and put it out before much damage was caused.

The pub’s owners reported that they had forbidden the man to enter the bar after he started a fight when he was drunk recently.

Since then, they told police, he has threatened to damage their business.

The suspect testified that he had differences with the owners but denied starting the fire.

Firefighters are expected to investigate what exactly happened during the day.

  • Bob Ellis

    The outcome of a busy pub on fire is terrifying and the prosecution should have the same level of seriousness.

