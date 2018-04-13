Artistic residency takes a new look at Ibsen and Beckett

The eighth artistic residency programme theYard.Residency.18 is getting ready to show what it has been up to with two performances this month in Limassol.

The programme, organised by the Centre of Performing Arts MITOS, is separated into four categories: ‘Premiere’, which refers to proposals where the centre acts as a co-producer, the ‘On Stage’ category which includes theatre, dance and other performances that have already been presented in Cyprus or abroad, ‘Residency’ which offers artists looking for a place to develop or create a new work or idea the space to do so and ‘24hr Shot,’ which offers artists from different fields the opportunity to present completed ideas.

The two works to be presented this month are Eyolf Machine by Elias Adam, Styliana Ioannou and Panos Malaktos in the Residency category from April 16 to 27, and WMWMWM by the group Belacqua. This second performance is part of the On Stage category and will be staged from April 21-22. Both performances will take place at the Old Vinegar Factory in Limassol at 8.30pm.

Eyolf Machine is an autobiographical monologue by Eyolf, the nine-year-old boy character in Henrik Ibsen’s play Little Eyolf. It is written in 14 scenes with an erratic swapping of small and capital letters. In this reading by Eyolf, the concept of family in modern times is researched and it is a personal psychoanalysis of the hero, who goes back to his family’s history and its well-hidden secrets. It focuses, from the perspective of a young boy, on the parents’ love and defines it as violence from the dominant against the subordinate.

The three creators behind this monologue experiment with a personal and at the same time participatory theatre. After the performance, the audience can participate in an open discussion where the subject of family and love will be touched upon.

The second performance of the month is WMWMWM, which is the first project of Belacqua theatre group. It consists of a staging and visualising attempt of Samuel Beckett’s radio play Words and Music, which was written exclusively for BBC in 1962. The well-known Beckettian schema of “master-servant”, is transferred to the protagonist, a doddery old man named Croak, thus it is presented as a monodrama.

Ioanna Kordatou will play Croak and Joe – one of Croak’s minstrels. She also translated the text and is the performance’s director. Andreas Panteli, who composed the original music for the performance, will take on the part of Bob – Croak’s other minstrel. The masks that will be used in the performance were made by Thelma Casoulidou.

Eyof Machine

Monologue by Elias Adam, Styliana Ioannou and Panos Malaktos. April 16-17. Old Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-985232

WMWMWM

Performance by the Belacqua theatre group. April 21-22. The Old Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 8.30pm. €8. Tel: 99-985232