Chinese aviation buff builds full-scale Airbus replica

April 13th, 2018 Asia, Offbeat, World 0 comments

Chinese aviation buff builds full-scale Airbus replica

A friend of Zhu Yue walks by a full-scale replica of the Airbus A320 plane that they are building, in Kaiyuan, Liaoning province, China

A man in northeastern China who always wanted to own an aircraft is doing the next best thing: building a full-scale replica of an Airbus A320 jet.
Zhu Yue, an aviation buff who worked as a welder and an auto mechanic, spent months studying plane models and technical drawings before he started building a homemade version a year ago with his friends.
Zhu, 40, who lives in the city of Kaiyuan in Liaoning province, said he planned to turn the replicainto an aviation-themed restaurant.
“I want to make sure the plane is created with finesse and be the best A320 model in China,” he said.
The replica – 37.8 metres (124 ft) long with a wingspan of 36 metres (118 ft) and height of 12 metres (39.37 ft) – will feature model engine turbines that can rotate and a simulation cockpit, he added.
Zhu, who has so far spent more than 1 million yuan ($158,810) of his savings and used 40 tonnes of steel on his project, hopes to complete it by the end of year at a total cost of 2 million yuan ($317,620).

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close