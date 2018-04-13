Contract teachers threaten to strike

Contract teachers threatened to strike after Education Minister Costas Hambiaouris said on Friday there is no possibility at the moment of changing the status of teachers working in evening programmes.

The minister made an appeal for any measures that could cause problems in schools to be avoided.

The ministry, following a meeting between Hambiaouris and representatives of a number of trade and teachers’ unions, said that it is always open to dialogue. Afternoon teachers however, said that as their demand to be made employees instead of working on contracts for the ministry has not been granted, they will discuss launching escalating industrial measures as of next week.

Hambiaouris met with representatives of trade unions Peo and Sek, teacher unions Poed, Oelmek and Oltek and representatives of teachers working in all-day schools, night schools, and state afternoon classes. The main demand of the teachers is to be made employees instead of having to work on contracts. Working on contracts, they said, means that they have no unemployment benefits to fall back on during the four months or so each year they are not working.

The education ministry said earlier in the month that cabinet had decided to fully comply with the ruling of the administrative court, where the teachers sought legal recourse, before taking any further steps.

Following the meeting, Hambiaouris said that the government intends on improving the teachers’ pay, but that at the moment there is no possibility of changing their status. This, he said, will be discussed within the framework of streamlining the service.

“There are 14 different programmes, each with its own particularity, in which are employed people with different qualifications and on different terms,” Hambiaouris said.

He added that the representatives said they would inform their members and return with counterproposals.

“I believe that, in good faith, all those convergences will be achieved to address all concerns mentioned today,” he said.

Hambiaouris made a plea to ‘avoid any conflictual situation which would create problems in schools’.

Union representatives however said that as the meeting had not produced any positive results, they would discuss with their members the possibility of launching industrial measures as of next week. They said they would announce their decision soon.