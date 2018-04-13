Distemper outbreak no risk to public health

The outbreak of distemper in the north which lead to the death of around 100 dogs last week poses no danger to public health, the Pancyprian veterinary association said on Friday.

The disease is endemic in Cyprus, as it is in the rest of Europe, but does not ‘pose a risk to human health or public health in general’, the statement said.

The association says most dogs in the government-controlled areas undergo regular routine vaccinations which protect them against the illness.

Only those who don’t take basic care of their dogs should take action, they added.

There is currently no need to panic, the statement concluded.

On April 6, Kyrenia animal rescue (Kar) said there had been an outbreak of distemper and that it was closing down until further notice.

It said its shops were still open but that the rescue centre was no longer taking animals in or allowing animals out.

Veterinary services and animal shelters in government-controlled areas were informed on Tuesday, according to Animal Party leader Kyriacos Kyriacou, who said at the time that dogs are regularly vaccinated and added there was no shortage of supplies to tackle the problem if cases of distemper were observed in the Republic.