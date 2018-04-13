To dream, to ponder, to remember

Painter Ioannis Macheriotis is well-known for showing his vision of certain ideas and the way the world is seen through his eyes is clear in his art work. After showing the unrivalled beauty all around us in a still-life collection a few years ago, he is now ready to reveal his vision of what ‘Day Dreaming’ looks like.

The artist will present his fifth solo exhibition at Opus 39 Gallery in Nicosia as of Monday. This fifth instalment of the way the artist sees the world will precent various portraits and figures inspired by the old masters in apparent and classic realism. The techniques he uses, together with his soft colours clearly illustrate the daydreaming state of the characters he brings to life.

When you go to the exhibition, take a close look at the faces that the artist has created and see how these portraits are daydreaming to relive memories. They are remembering romantic or unpleasant moments or even making plans for the future. In this state of mind, these figures are making serious decisions, having great ideas and getting ready to put thought into action.

Macheriotis took drawing lessons in Athens in 1985 but did not start painting until 2008. He had his first solo exhibition at Tehnis Dromena Gallery in Nicosia in 2010.

Day Dreaming

Painting exhibition by Ioannis Macheriotis. Opens April 16 at 8pm until April 28. Opus 39 Gallery, 21 Kimonos Street, Nicosia. Monday: 5pm-8pm. Tuesday-Friday: 10.30am-12.30pm and 5pm-8pm. Tel: 22-424983