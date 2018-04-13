Greek Cypriot side aims at resumption of talks, spokesman says

April 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Divided Island, featured 9 comments

Greek Cypriot side aims at resumption of talks, spokesman says

The Greek Cypriot side will go to Monday’s dinner with the Turkish Cypriot leader with the aim of resuming the reunification talks, the government spokesman said on Friday.

He was speaking after President Nicos Anastasiades met with UN Secretary General Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar in the morning.

The UN official said they talked about Monday’s informal meeting where the two leaders, Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, would get a chance to speak after several months.

“It is up to the two leaders what they will discuss, there is an open agenda. We will leave it up to them,” Spehar said.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said no negotiations would take place during the dinner but “the objective, at least for our side, and I hope for both eventually, is the resumption of negotiations where there will be an agenda,”

Echoing Spehar, Prodromou said the absence of an agenda would allow the two leaders to freely exchange views.

The dinner takes place against a backdrop of mistrust between the two sides and the added thorn concerning the Republic’s natural gas activities, which Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots strongly dispute.

The latest round of UN-led talks collapsed in acrimony in Switzerland in July 2017 and developments over the gas issue have made conditions worse.

 

Print Friendly
  • Ferdi

    Surely the aim is to solve the Cyprus Problem. If your aim is to start the talks Akinci will not play ball. The talks have to be limited with a conclusion, either we have BBF or Two States. There are no other choices.

    Does anybody have the list of what Anastasiades agreed to in last round of talks before the collapse.

  • Colin Evans

    I really do wonder just what the point of this meeting is, other than to give Mr A another fine free dinner. From past experience everybody knows that the possibility of an agreement, on anything, is nil.

  • Bunny

    Agenda: Talking with no results and a good bottle of wine!

  • MrH

    Does Anastasiades not realise that a Federation as a basis for a comprehensive solution is now dead? They must now be discussing partition, like the Two-State solution basis agreed with Israel and Palestine via the UN?

    • Andrew Eco

      it’s dead for now, they’ll have to revive it when the timing is right

      ”Two-State” is not a solution

      • MrH

        It was for Montenegro and Serbia, the break up of former Yugoslavia, North and South Korea, and many more. Why should Cyprus be any indifferent? The reality is that North and South Cyprus have been independently operating since 1974 without war or conflict, which looks like a working solution to me. If you really believe that Cyprus will be one without any states of the sort than you need to wake up and look over the cease-fire line.

  • HighTide

    There is no agenda, but the “ROC” government spokesman creates one of his own.

  • Kibristan

    As Akinci stated, time for wordplay is over. Much indigestion is the only outcome for Nik if he assumes otherwise.

  • Barry White

    Perfect and accurate description:

    “Greek Cypriot side aims at resumption of talks, spokesman says..”

    and as that boat has truly disappeared over the horizon for both sides and the international community, perhaps it can be said:

    “Turkish Cypriot side and the international community side aims for a result..”

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close