“Greek Cypriot side aims at resumption of talks, spokesman says..”

The Greek Cypriot side will go to Monday’s dinner with the Turkish Cypriot leader with the aim of resuming the reunification talks, the government spokesman said on Friday.

He was speaking after President Nicos Anastasiades met with UN Secretary General Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar in the morning.

The UN official said they talked about Monday’s informal meeting where the two leaders, Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, would get a chance to speak after several months.

“It is up to the two leaders what they will discuss, there is an open agenda. We will leave it up to them,” Spehar said.

Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said no negotiations would take place during the dinner but “the objective, at least for our side, and I hope for both eventually, is the resumption of negotiations where there will be an agenda,”

Echoing Spehar, Prodromou said the absence of an agenda would allow the two leaders to freely exchange views.

The dinner takes place against a backdrop of mistrust between the two sides and the added thorn concerning the Republic’s natural gas activities, which Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots strongly dispute.

The latest round of UN-led talks collapsed in acrimony in Switzerland in July 2017 and developments over the gas issue have made conditions worse.