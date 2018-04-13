Gulen linked arrests continue in Turkey

April 13th, 2018 Turkey, World 12 comments

Gulen linked arrests continue in Turkey

US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania

Turkish prosecutors ordered the detention of 70 serving army officers over alleged links to the U.S.-based preacher accused of orchestrating an attempted coup in 2016, Milliyet daily said on Friday.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 34 provinces across Turkey in a probe led by state prosecutors in the central Turkish province of Konya, Milliyet said.

It said the suspects were targeted based on statements by soldiers previously detained over ties to the cleric Fethullah Gulen and were believed to have been responsible for student houses for Gulen’s movement.

The U.N. human rights office said last month Turkish authorities had detained 160,000 people and dismissed nearly the same number of civil servants since the failed coup in July 2016, which Ankara blames on Gulen. He denies any involvement.

Among those detained, more than 50,000 have been formally charged and kept in jail during their trials.

Turkey’s Western allies have criticised the crackdown. Critics of President Tayyip Erdogan accuse him of using the failed putsch as a pretext to quash dissent. Turkey says the measures are necessary to combat threats to national security.

Print Friendly
  • Leo

    Lame excuse by Erdoğan, he’s replacing any members of the opposition with his own people.

  • ROC

    I can see why Putin and Erdogan are pals, both dictators suppressing their own people

    • almostbroke

      For once ROC you are right ! What is Erdogans obsession with some cleric that’s living in the frigging USA !!!!

      • ROC

        Rightly or wrongly he is obliviously being looked after by the US( Gulen), in case of a coup in Turkey being successful then the USA can place Gulen in, and that would be a man very much favored by the US.

        Adolf Erdogan is Pi**ed with the USA because he knows this t hence why the USA will not extricate him and maybe why Erdogan has pulled over more to the Russian Bear.

  • Vaso

    You don’t expect anything else from Turkey!
    Violent and intimidating dictatorship! Should never have been accepted into NATO! They are the opposite of the ethos of NATO!

    • HighTide

      It’s naive to confuse geopolitics with ‘ethos’.

      • Vaso

        Truth is not naive! It’s just truth!

        • HighTide

          What truth? Turkey’s long standing NATO membership was in place long before the current government and will continue when its gone. If you knew a little bit about NATO’s past operational history of its 28 members, you would not mention the word ‘ethos’. It’s all about power, and Turkey’s army , the second largest in the organisation, will not be foregone to please some mickey mouse countries.

          • Vaso

            You give yourself away HT as a true Turk and not a TC!
            You go on and on about not supporting Erdogan yet you support and defend him in all your comments!.
            True Turkey has been in NATO long before Erdogan which just shows that Turkey has not changed their attitude for as long as i remember! The only reason Turkey is in NATO is geographics and size! They are a threat to every other country!
            The truth is is that Turkey is a violent threatening intimidating country!

            • HighTide

              Why I am I not surprised of your incompetence to understand comments? Where do you see support of Erdoğan? This is an issue of the state of Turkey, not of leaders who come and go. To grasp the overall picture is obviously beyond your capability. Turkey’s policy on Cyprus has not changed in 43 years, regardless of who was in power. NATO is not involved here at all.
              It’s understandable that you don’t like being the underdog but there is nothing you can do about.

            • Leo

              A rogue state

            • ROC

              The gonzo is an MHP follower and lives in the UK, I have asked him to open his posts up for scrutiny but declines ,

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close