Hellenic interested in Co-op bank, no bid made yet

April 13th, 2018 Business, Cyprus 5 comments

Hellenic Bank announced on Friday that it is taking part in the Co-op bank’s process to attract potential investors but has not yet decided on whether it would make a bid.

“At present, no decision has been taken by the company as to whether it will submit a bid or not and on what conditions,” the lender said in a statement.

It followed rumours that the bank was interested in taking over part of the co-op, in line with the conditions announced by the government.

The state, which nationalized the co-ops in 2013 through a €1.7bn injection, is looking to dispose of the bank, or part of its assets in a process that started last month.

It also deposited €2.5bn raised from several bonds, worth €2.35, issued to the Cooperative Central Bank and from its cash reserves, in a bid to boost confidence amid rumours that sparked a run on the lender.

  • almostbroke

    The ‘men in Black ‘ coming to the rescue for altruistic reasons , not really they only have a small percentage share offloaded the rest ! Now the Co Op will be a good buy when the Government ! Oh sorry ! The taxpayer pony’s up ‘ and in the tried and trusted ‘smoke and mirrors ‘ methology beloved of the politicians , thecNPLs will suddenly disappear and when the smoke clears in the game of ‘musical chairs ‘ the one left without the ‘chair ‘ will be the taxpayer , as usual !

  • Kevin Ingham

    I believe Hellenic have “managed” to get their NPL’s down to about 50%

  • alexander reutersward

    They want all the good stuff, a bank cleaned from NPL where the government take the risks of it with a bad bank.

  • John Henry

    Its the equivalent of a dingy coming to rescue the Titanic.

    • Bob Ellis

      A dinghy that is also taking on water……

