Investment agency aims to reverse brain drain

One of the primary goals of a new platform launched on Friday by the Cyprus investment and promotion agency (Cipa) is to bring Cypriot professionals back to their home country by connecting them with companies offering jobs on the island.

Dubbed ‘Invest Career’, the initiative stemmed from the realization that companies wanted to recruit local talent but despite the country’s unemployment, applications simply weren’t coming in.

“There was a company recently that wanted to hire 800 staff. They advertised, got about 50 applicants of which 20 were actually eligible,” member of Cipa’s board of directors Kyriacos Kokkinos said.

The platform, for which any professional, university graduate or student in their final year can sign up for, is free.

It allows members of the public to create their own profile listing their expertise, current location, if they wish to relocate to Cyprus and by when, as well as the payment they seek. They can upload their CV and include links to their social media such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

Companies can filter through profiles by drilling down fields of work and skillsets as well as opting for weekly updates.

The platform, Cipa’s chairman Michalis Michael said, is aimed at investing in Cyprus’ intellectual capital and serves several purposes.

It is open for anyone of any nationality and location to register. Investors will be able to see the human capital available in Cyprus and assess it with their needs.

Firms will also be able to connect with Cypriot professionals living abroad, as well as non-Cypriots seeking to come to the island.

Kokkinos stressed that many of Cyprus’ graduates go abroad, enhancing their careers and taking their academic and professional credentials with them, building on them away from their home country.

“It is time to give them an opportunity to come back,” Michael said.

‘Invest Career’ also allows professionals to network amongst themselves.

Labour Minister Zeta Emilianidou hailed the initiative, saying one of the long-standing problems in Cyprus was unemployment and in particular, youth unemployment.

“Today, unemployment is less than 10 per cent which is hopeful but doesn’t mean efforts stop here.”

“This initiative is very important. It puts the onus on businesses and people abroad looking for work.”

The most important element of the platform for the government however, is the opportunity it gives to bring people back to Cyprus.

According to Kokkinos, Cyprus’s digital economy and social index for 2017 was below the average, and where human capital was concerned the island was fourth from last in 24th place.

This is despite the number of people graduating with degrees, he said, and ‘Invest Career’ aims to tackle this problem.

“We have to fight and bring back our talent to our country,” Kokkinos said.

Michael added that due to Cyprus’ geostrategic position, a large number of international companies are moving their headquarters to the island, with many expanding their activities, opening new offices and creating new jobs. He said Cipa’s efforts through the platform were in line with efforts to provide existing and potential investors with the best of what Cyprus has to offer.

The platform can be found at www.investcareer