Personal data chief warns about social media

Personal data commissioner Irini Loizidou Nicolaidou said on Friday that people’s information should also be safeguarded on social media where serious violations have been detected recently.

“This must stop at some point, hence the quite hefty fines my office has imposed recently in particular cases,” she told the Cyprus News Agency.

On Thursday, her office said it had fined two people €3,000 and €5,000 in connection with one such case without giving any details.

According to Politis, the fines were imposed on Anastasia Papadopoulou, the sister of Diko chairman Nicolas Papadopoulos, and Anti Zahariadou, who published the personal data of another woman on Facebook.

The matter emerged before February’s election, when a report said the Papadopoulos’ law firm had forced an employee to resign because of the many absences she was registering. The woman, who is the wife of undersecretary to the president Vasilis Palmas, was seriously ill at the time. Angeliki Palmas is also a relative of the Papadopoulos family.

The report suggested that her wages were being cut to force her to resign, something denied by the firm. As proof, Anastasia shared a photo that Zahariadou initially posted, of Palmas’ salary statement. They claimed that it showed Palmas not only hadn’t had a pay cut but that she had also been given a raise.

Apart from the salary, the photo also included Palmas’ ID and social security numbers.

However, apart from the personal data violations, the statement was also misleading. It included the annual bonus the company gave to all its employees, making it appear as if Palmas had been given a raise.