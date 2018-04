Police seized a large amount of tobacco and cigarettes during a raid early on Friday morning in Larnaca.

When they carried out a search of the area at 4am, they found a parked vehicle which they suspected contained smuggled products.

When the car was searched in the presence of the owner police and officials from the customs department found and seized 16 cartons with tobacco and 25 cartons and 28 packets of cigarettes of various brands.

The 40-year-old owner of the car was fined €4,500.