April 13th, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 5 comments

President to meet Spehar ahead of dinner with Akinci

President Nicos Anastasiades will receive the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar at the Presidential Palace at 10.30 on Friday ahead of his informal dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci next week.

Spehar will host the dinner for Anastasiades and Akinci on Monday at her residence in the UN-controlled buffer zone, in Nicosia. This will be the first time the two will meet since the Crans-Montana Conference on Cyprus last summer, which ended inconclusively.

She also had a meeting with Akinci on Tuesday.

In a statement, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique said that “the Deputy Special Advisor looks forward to hosting the leaders for their informal meeting on the 16th of April and she will continue her contacts with both sides in preparation of this meeting.”

  • Paul Smith

    Good. That will at least give Elizabeth Spehar something to do today other than stare at her desk and shuffle papers.

  • Evergreen

    Why it is being called an ‘informal’ dinner!!!

    • Adele is back x

      Just talking a load of rubbish and stuffing their faces.

      • ROC

        Maybe they can employ you for entertainment? heard jesters are back in fashion, what you say Adele?

    • ROC

      Means nothing is on the agenda.

      “having a relaxed, friendly, or unofficial style, manner, or nature.”

