President to meet Spehar ahead of dinner with Akinci

President Nicos Anastasiades will receive the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar at the Presidential Palace at 10.30 on Friday ahead of his informal dinner with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci next week.

Spehar will host the dinner for Anastasiades and Akinci on Monday at her residence in the UN-controlled buffer zone, in Nicosia. This will be the first time the two will meet since the Crans-Montana Conference on Cyprus last summer, which ended inconclusively.

She also had a meeting with Akinci on Tuesday.

In a statement, Unficyp spokesman Aleem Siddique said that “the Deputy Special Advisor looks forward to hosting the leaders for their informal meeting on the 16th of April and she will continue her contacts with both sides in preparation of this meeting.”