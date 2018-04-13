State guarantees flight safety despite Turkish actions

The government has a comprehensive strategy to address and eliminate risks to flight safety in the Nicosia flight information region (FIR), stemming from Turkey’s continuous illegal actions, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a flight safety seminar organised by the Mediterranean Flight Safety Foundation and the European Association of Aviation Training Organsiations, the spokesman said measures have been put in place in response to developments in the region.

Prodromou stressed that so far air traffic in the region of Cyprus has not been disrupted and expressed hope that this would continue to be so. The spokesman said that what was happening in the region of Cyprus was certainly a cause for concern.

“We are talking about war operations and possible military operations. But of course, there is monitoring and the necessary precautionary measures for the safe continuation of flights are in place,” he noted.

In a speech he delivered during the seminar on behalf of President Nicos Anastasiades, he referred to the dangers in air safety, resulting from Turkey’s refusal to cooperate with Cyprus’ air traffic control authorities, contrary to the relevant provisions of the ICAO Convention.

“We shall continue to make every effort in that respect and we expect the international community and all those involved in aviation to do likewise in a practical and effective manner. Nobody is entitled to simply allow the present situation to continue. The fact that no accidents have happened so far should not lead to complacency,” he added.

Prodromou also highlighted the dangers arising from the operation of the illegal airport and the air traffic control centre in Cyprus’ northern Turkish occupied areas.

The Spokesman referred to the centre’s interference with flights inside the Nicosia FIR and to Turkish air force flights without any coordination with the aviation authorities of the Republic.

“Regrettably, these illegal actions of Turkey create serious dangers to the safety of millions of passengers (the majority of them European), who travel on flights using the Nicosia FIR.”