State guarantees flight safety despite Turkish actions

April 13th, 2018 Cyprus 4 comments

State guarantees flight safety despite Turkish actions

The government has a comprehensive strategy to address and eliminate risks to flight safety in the Nicosia flight information region (FIR), stemming from Turkey’s continuous illegal actions, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a flight safety seminar organised by the Mediterranean Flight Safety Foundation and the European Association of Aviation Training Organsiations, the spokesman said measures have been put in place in response to developments in the region.

Prodromou stressed that so far air traffic in the region of Cyprus has not been disrupted and expressed hope that this would continue to be so. The spokesman said that what was happening in the region of Cyprus was certainly a cause for concern.

“We are talking about war operations and possible military operations. But of course, there is monitoring and the necessary precautionary measures for the safe continuation of flights are in place,” he noted.

In a speech he delivered during the seminar on behalf of President Nicos Anastasiades, he referred to the dangers in air safety, resulting from Turkey’s refusal to cooperate with Cyprus’ air traffic control authorities, contrary to the relevant provisions of the ICAO Convention.

“We shall continue to make every effort in that respect and we expect the international community and all those involved in aviation to do likewise in a practical and effective manner. Nobody is entitled to simply allow the present situation to continue. The fact that no accidents have happened so far should not lead to complacency,” he added.

Prodromou also highlighted the dangers arising from the operation of the illegal airport and the air traffic control centre in Cyprus’ northern Turkish occupied areas.

The Spokesman referred to the centre’s interference with flights inside the Nicosia FIR and to Turkish air force flights without any coordination with the aviation authorities of the Republic.

“Regrettably, these illegal actions of Turkey create serious dangers to the safety of millions of passengers (the majority of them European), who travel on flights using the Nicosia FIR.”

 

Print Friendly
  • Paul Smith

    So basically he is saying it is dangerous to fly here? “..serious dangers to the safety of millions of passengers.” That should help tourism.

    • Adele is back x

      Already mentioned on BBC news not that it will bother me but tourists will be down.

  • John Henry

    Which is it? The headline says State guarantees flight safety yet in Prodromou’s speech he highlights the dangers of the illegal airport and air traffic control center in the North. So, which is it? If were safe, there is no danger, if there is danger, we are not safe. By gosh, make up your mind already!

    • Ingrian Observer

      You are expecting too much of people who are in denial.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close