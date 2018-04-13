Tax department sends online details to payers

The tax department said on Friday it has mailed taxpayers their individual numbers necessary to register online to pay income and defence tax.

All tax returns starting from 2017 will have to be submitted online through TAXISnet.

Numbers have been sent by post to all active taxpayers registered with the department who are not TAXISnet users.

The department urged taxpayers to register in time on: https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy

Information on the electronic submission of the income tax return for 2017, as well

as instructions on how to register, will be uploaded on the department’s website (www.mof.gov.cy/tax) at a later stage.

Information and guidance is available on the following contact telephone numbers:

Nicosia 22446215/Limassol 25803717/Larnaca 24803590/Paphos 26804398/Ammohostos 23811856.