April 13th, 2018 Cyprus 13 comments

Tax department sends online details to payers

The tax department said on Friday it has mailed taxpayers their individual numbers necessary to register online to pay income and defence tax.

All tax returns starting from 2017 will have to be submitted online through TAXISnet.

Numbers have been sent by post to all active taxpayers registered with the department who are not TAXISnet users.

The department urged taxpayers to register in time on: https://taxisnet.mof.gov.cy

Information on the electronic submission of the income tax return for 2017, as well

as instructions on how to register, will be uploaded on the department’s website (www.mof.gov.cy/tax) at a later stage.

Information and guidance is available on the following contact telephone numbers:

Nicosia 22446215/Limassol 25803717/Larnaca 24803590/Paphos 26804398/Ammohostos 23811856.

  • Colin Evans

    I heard about this move about a month ago and registered both myself and my wife. Got all the registration details back quite quickly, but with an instruction to go online and change it for “security”. I was not able to fathom out just how to effect the change and went to the tax office this morning. There, a particularly helpful young lady went through it all with me and the change was completed. I came home and went online to submit our returns and found it hard to credit that the ability to complete the 2017 return is not there yet!! What an unfunny joke that is.

  • JS Gost

    I saw the website taxisnet and realised how far reaching their power is. Taxi drivers are obviously gods here, but controlling the inland revenue as well…. we are not worthy.

  • Tom

    Wonder when are they going to start sending tax refunds..?? still waiting..

    • Mist

      4 years at present

      • Adele is back x

        Crikey Mist I’m due a tax refund from the UK will be in my account next month…. Oh bugger we are talking Cyprus .

        • Colin Evans

          In my many years of experience with the UK Inland Revenue I assure you that there is precious little difference in the levels of competency. It took me almost 10 years and a Tribunal Hearing for me to win a sizeable tax refund that was due. I was told outside the hearing door that I stood no chance of winning and that I should withdraw my application. The hearing lasted a whole 15 minutes, with me winning/

          • Adele is back x

            I’ve never had a problem… Yet.

            • Colin Evans

              Keep everything crossed!

              • Adele is back x

                Will do Colin here’s hoping 🤞.

      • Tom

        yep, still waiting on 2013 and onwards..

    • John Henry

      I had a friend who once told me one of his returns took 7 years.

  • almostbroke

    Stamped at the top ‘for the attention of little people only ‘

    • Adele is back x

      LOL….

