April 14th, 2018

Best ever showing for Cyprus at Commonwealth Games

Cyprus won a total of 14 medals - eight gold, one silver and five bronze (Photo: Selene Alexia)

Cyprus completed in the early hours of Saturday morning its best appearance to date at the 21st Commonwealth Games which are taking place on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The island competed with 46 athletes clinching a total of 14 medals – eight gold, one silver and five bronze – Cyprus Sports Writers Union correspondent at the games Michael Papadakis reported.

The last Cypriot athletes took part in cycling, shooting and track and field events.

Andri Christoforou finished 11th out of 49 athletes in a cycling race of 112.2 km, 13 seconds behind the winner Cloe Hosking and with a time of 3:02:31.

Andreas Miltiades meanwhile finished 15th out of 116 cyclists with a time of 03:57:58 covering a distance of 168.3 km. Miltiades was 57 seconds behind the winner Australian Steele von Hoff.

In the Mens Shooting Trap event Andreas Makris completed his effort ranking 10th overall.

The last Cypriot athlete to compete was Amine Khadiri in the 1,500m race, finishing 10th.

  • Kyrenia

    Well done! What a lovely photo too.

  • Joe Smith

    What an amazing achievement by cyprus. You make us very proud!

