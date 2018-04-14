Charity gala to get us thinking about travelling

The Annabelle Hotel in Paphos is a beautiful place to visit no matter the occasion but when there is an event that combines helping disabled people, having a great meal, listening to a well-known brand strategist give a talk and the chance to enjoy some live music, then the hotel becomes even more inviting.

The event that will combine all these elements is set for Wednesday, when in cooperation with the Bank of Cyprus and Round Table 7 Paphos, the hotel will host an evening with Peter Economides speaking about the power of branding.

The well-known brand strategist will refer, among other things, to the contemporary and now well-informed consumer, who pays special attention to the travel experience, the new perceptions created by his chosen destinations and the values which affect him, rendering his trip unique.

The cultural part of the gala will be curated by well-known Cypriot composer and maestro Efthyvoulos Theocharous, who with baritone George Ioannou and young singer Sophia Patsalides, will perform the concerto Opera Meets Modern Music.

All proceeds from the gala will go towards the Access City campaign by Round Table 7 Paphos, which aims to improve accessibility and integration of people with disabilities in the social, economic and cultural life of their town.

Charity Gala

Gala with well-known brand strategist Peter Economides speaking, live music and dinner. April 18. Annabelle Hotel, Paphos. 7.30pm. €50. Tel: 26-885000