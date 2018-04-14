Cyprus had no prior briefing of Syria strikes (Updated)

Cyprus had no prior briefing of Syria strikes (Updated)

A Tornado pilot checks the weapons on his plane at Akrotiri ahead of the air strike on Syria

Cyprus distanced itself on Saturday from Britain’s air strikes on Syrian targets, saying it had no prior briefing or involvement in the action launched from the British base at Akrotiri.

Four Royal Air Force Tornado jets from the Akrotiri base in Cyprus fired Storm Shadow missiles at a military facility near Homs where it was assessed that Syria had stockpiled chemicals, Britain’s ministry of defence said.

“Cyprus did not have any participation in this operation and conditions of full security exist in our country,” government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said in a statement.

“The authorities of the Republic of Cyprus have been monitoring the situation from the first moment, however, Cyprus did not receive any prior briefing,” he said.

Neither the airspace of Cyprus, or its flight information region (FIR) – a huge swathe of eastern Mediterranean airspace – was used, he said.

Cyprus essentially has no say in the British bases being used for military operations in the area but authorities are usually informed whenever missions will be undertaken.

The air strikes did not affect any flight schedules to and from Cyprus, said the spokesman of Hermes airports, Adamos Aspris.

Aspris said on Saturday morning that the flight schedules of both the Larnaca and Paphos airports were running smoothly.

“There are no cancellations or flight delays,” he said.

The Civil Aviation department also reiterated that the air strikes had not affected “the safe and smooth air traffic management” of the Nicosia FIR.

“The situation in the Nicosia FIR was completely controlled during (the Syria) operations and service provision continued smoothly and as normal and no incidents were observed,” it said.

The transport ministry, it said, was in constant contact with both European organisations and the competent authorities of neighbouring states.

Prodromou said earlier in the week that Nicosia had received no requests by other countries to provide facilities for military operations against the Syrian regime.

On the possible use of the British bases in Cyprus, Prodromou had said that the status of the bases “is known”.

But main opposition, Communist Akel, was highly critical of the government which it said had allowed Cyprus, “a victim of similar machinations”, to be used as a base for such attacks.

The administration of Nicos Anastasiades was not entitled to involve Cyprus in any way “in the crime against the people of Syria”.

The party said it was not legitimate for the UK government to use the British bases and the airspace of the Republic of Cyprus for any military operations against neighbouring states and peoples.

It described the air strikes on targets in Syria as illegal and a “violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria”.

Akel called for a mass anti-war rally on Monday outside the US embassy in Nicosia organised by the Cyprus Peace Council to protest over the strikes.

Justice Minister, Ionas Nicolaou, said on Saturday that police for precautionary reasons have stepped up security measures in places “relating to countries involved in the Syria crisis”.

He gave reassurances that Cyprus faces no risks.

Nicolaou said that patrols had intensified around these places on Friday and additional measures were taken following the air strikes. This concerns embassies, schools, companies, residences and other areas concerning interests of the countries involved, such as the US, Russia, the UK, France and Israel, he said.

“What we are basically seeking through these measures is to protect the interests of these countries, which may be at risk from the acts of some people who are in Cyprus,” Nicolaou said.

He stressed there was no information of an external threat and no danger from such a thing.

 

 

 

 

  • Kyrenia

    Let’s hope that it’s all done with now for the sake of the Syrian people! I can’t believe what’s happened there in the last seven years, along with eastern Ukraine. It’s a not so new cold war.

  • Adele is back x

    Oh Yeah 🤥….

  • Bystander

    “We were drinking frappe and got no clue”. Liars. Liars.

    • Adele is back x

      Exactly…

    • ROC

      If your going to extract BS least coming up with facts

  • Barry White

    Hands up any normal EU country that follows EU norms in the Eastern Med.

    “Strikes by US, France and UK make it clear that Syrian regime together with Russia & Iran cannot continue this human tragedy, at least not without cost. The EU will stand with our allies on the side of justice.” EU President Tusk.

  • Disenchanted

    Boys and girls, please understand this is a staged action for domestic consumption by troubled leaders May, Trump fist and foremost. It’s mainly intended to show to the American people that Trump is tough on Russians and deflect attention from the facts that are emerging in the USA that show increasingly that Putin helped him to get elected. To make sure he doesn’t upset Putin too much, he tipped him first of their targets so that the Syrians could move military equipment and personnel out.

    • cyprus observer

      And you know this from what source?

    • ROC

      Very true, Its a known fact that countries use deflection as means to sideline unpopular news from the forefront of Newspapers and TV and social media, They also use false flags to engage on upon entering wars or bring in mass control of their people. The best form of making the masses obedient is to put fear into them.

  • Kazim

    One has to take a few steps back & look at the wider picture….Asad might be gassing his own people, but i dont believe the reason he is being attacked is this..If Assad goes, the coalition forces will replace the regime with a puppet one like they did in all other countries they hit previously..When that happens, Russia will be told to leave, which i do not think that is their intention.So, it worries me a lot to even think what they are capable, if push comes to shove!!

    • Cyprus

      I very much agree with you Kazim ,The only red lines the Syrian government have crossed that matter to the west is Russia have a navel base there .

      • ROC

        The whole area of the middle east has become a proxy war for the major superpowers

        • Cyprus

          Thats right .

  • Yaz

    Sure, they did tell them, but they won’t tell us. Is this a sort of damage control from the CY government, we had no hand in this, do not fire anything towards us? Of course they used CY airspace as well, did they just do a down and around to get to Syria? Come on, how dumb do they think we are?

    • Evergreen

      Well said.

      • Yaz

        I for one, have just completed backing up all PC’s in the house to portable drives and cloud storage, charged the old mobiles which have a radio, packed a grab bag, with wind up torch, medical kit, passports and important documents, portable electric inverter, charging kit, camper gas and put bottles of water in the car. One never knows…..as far as I am aware, protocol is “bases first, people second”. I might be paranoid, but anything is possible, (although highly unlikely) I do not trust any of these governments. Better safe than sorry, although I most probably won’t get very far as need to put fuel in the car! Hmmm next on my to do list, first going to sit outside and drink a frappe and look out over the distant, to a Base which is a whole 10 minutes away.

        • Evergreen

          Living near by this vicinity,such precautionary measures are necessary for every sensible person. An aftermath is inevitable. If UN as usual fails in resolving this uncalled oir fiasco initiated by three egocentric powers,Innocent people will be effected . Your action is wise .
          It s sad to see that a big majority can live and thrive without any conscience for humanity and has initiated this act of brutality. It is wrong too to put cyprus island in such a horrendous limelight. An immoral high handedness .

          • Adele is back x

            Great comment Evergreen.

            • Evergreen

              Thank you Adele is backx😊. We, the innocent inhabitants are at risk now with no sin of ours.

              • Adele is back x

                Exactly Evergreen.

          • Cyprus

            One of your best comments Evergreen .

            • Evergreen

              Thank you Cyprus mou😊

          • ROC

            I agree, but look at the world as a game of chess, Cyprus is unfortunate one of pawns, whereby horse,bishop are the Turkeys, and the castles the UK’s the king and queens are the USA and Russians and Chinese

      • ROC

        If I told you they are making a comeback version of Back to the Future but instead of a DeLorean car they going to use a Donkey, would you believe me?

        Its the same with Yaz, he provides no proof or facts.

        • Kazim

          until you arrived, we were having a civilized discussion, now it will turn into a mud slinging contest as usual..

          • ROC

            Its still is, I base comments on facts, I not like you that farts then blames everyone else.
            my comments are they to be challenged if you cannot that is your problem not mine,

            Below I agreed with evergreen, so that shuts you up.

          • Adele is back x

            Just block him Kazim….,And his mate Leo…. Or have fun reading his racist comment comments.

            • ROC

              You are a typical SHT stirrer, reply to me directly if you think I said anything unruly and DONT play the race card, Only cowards and weak people use that because they have no other means to stand thier corner, Your just another troll that can never back anything up to what you say.

    • ROC

      wow, you have inside information??? You make a lot of wild assumptions with no facts, the facts are these, The UK does not need permission what fly’s in and out of their bases and their is also a understand that a corridor of Air space allows the UK to fly their jets in and out, they do not need any kind of permission from the ROC. Those are facts, if you have information to your comments with facts please share.

  • Parthenon Amathus

    i was always of the opinion that the treacherous British could not use Akrotiri to strike at other countries without the approval of the ROC as per the 1960 Agreement. Is this true?

    • Adele is back x

      Probably forgot Parthenon…. or maybe the ROC agreed, we will never know the truth.

    • cyprus observer

      No!

  • Kazim

    How can Cyprus be not effected by the airstrike? Akrotiri being used as the base of the operation places it on top of the list for a retaliation attack!! Not exactly what Cyprus needs when getting ready for a tourist season..

    • Adele is back x

      Tell me about it Kasim … Never seen so much air activity above my abode which is near the border….. Very worrying.

      • Kazim

        Government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou must think he is adressing 5 year olds at a nursery!

        • Adele is back x

          Exactly…. Maybe it’s safer to travel from Ergan in the North!!!! As I’m writing this at least three more have flown over.

          • Barry White

            Adele, we have previously told you that your habit of nude sunbathing was very disruptive to base air operations as the randy young fighter pilots could not resist loitering over your yard.

            Ms. Q would you have a word with girl once more, please? Thank you.

            • Adele is back x

              Yes Barry I’m sure they must be spying on me…. Perhaps they are into seeing old bird🦅 in the nude x

              • Colin Evans

                Remember that old saying “There’s plenty of good tunes played on an old fiddle”.

                • Adele is back x

                  An old fiddle is always wiser x

                  • Colin Evans

                    I had not appreciated that it was wisdom that was the topic!!

                    • Adele is back x

                      I’m a old bird but a wise old bird 🦅.

                    • Colin Evans

                      Clearly, as you have, successfully, totally deflected away from the intention of my comment!!

                    • Adele is back x

                      That’s why I’m an wise old bird Colin?

        • Philippos

          I don’t think that he is capable of aiming that high. Maybe the Brits didn’t tell our people just in case Nik tipped off his mates in advance

          • Disenchanted

            Don’t worry. Trump tipped Putin before anyone else did

      • Monica

        Don’t panic…. Even Turkey have indicated that it was the correct response !! Why bother to give advance info. to Cyprus ? (They say that their FIR was not involved … and the Cypriot politicians would be asleep in their beds). The ‘big boys’ were in contact (US, UK, France & Russia have been talking).

        • Adele is back x

          I’ve never seen so much Cyprus in the news Monica…

    • Evergreen

      True

    • Philippos

      Too many Russians live here now and Lemesos is very close by. Only Assad is gassing his own people at the moment. However, the Russians may stay away from Cyprus as tourists if they fear retaliation by their own forces, or be instructed to do so, just in case.

      • Barry White

        Vlado and Mother Russia’s BFF Turkey and Bulgaria will be creaming it and crawling with Russian Tourists again this year.

  • Louis

    If that’s so, then what exactly landed at Larnaca airport at around 03.15 and 03.20 this morning?

    • Mommy-O

      Do tell what you saw.

      • Adele is back x

        Yes I’m also intrigued.

    • Yaz

      There has been a lot of activity for the past few weeks anyway, such as helicopters at night etc…..I would also like to know what landed at Larnaca airport, please?

      • Evergreen

        Everyone with ‘eyes’can see it.

    • Dogmeat

      UFO’s?

